OnePlus Open: The Exciting Foldable Phone You’ve Been Waiting For!

Smartphone makers including OnePlus are now getting into the fold phone lineup. Many smartphones are highly anticipated for this year, let it be the top-end iPhones and even the foldable phones. This year, we will see a new foldable from Oneplus called the OnePlus Open.

Recently, the OnePlus Fold smartphones have been making up their way to the top-end headlines after there have been many speculations for this OnePlus Fold phone. As per reports, it’s been said that the new fold is expected to be inspired by the already existing Oppo Find N2 lineup of smartphones.

OnePlus Open – Expected Specification and Features

As far as leaks and rumors are concerned, the new OnePlus Fold, the OnePlus Open is expected to come with a great set of features too. We have a new tweet from a popular tipster, Max Jambor who has brought some new insights about what this new OnePlus Fold will be featuring.

So… OnePlus Open! Is it any good? yes

Can it compete with others? yes

Does it look good? yes, if you like big cams

Periscope cam? Yesssssssssss (3x)

Form factor? Like OPPO Find N2

Launch? August 29.

Colors? Black&Green

Price? 🤫 (for now) What else? — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 21, 2023

As per the latest leaks, the new OnePlus Fold, the OnePlus Open will be coming with a great set of features and specifications. And also, the smartphone will be coming with a unique-looking design as well.

OnePlus Open – Specification and Features

OnePlus Open foldable is said to come with a great set of features and specifications where it’s been expected that the smartphone will be coming with a bigger display where the display will be spread across a 6.8-inch panel which will be supporting a peak resolution of upto FHD+. Also, this display will be an E6 AMOLED coming with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Besides of refresh rate, the foldable will also come with a 240Hz of touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of up to 403ppi. The display will be protected with UTG Glass Protection.

The phone will not only come with an inner display but also it will be coming with an outer display too. As per reports, the outer display will be spread across a 3.26-inch panel which will be coming with an aspect ratio of 17:9. The outer display will be an AMOLED panel too, and also will be coming with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection.

Moving to the internal hardware, the chipset is said to come with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC which is powered with a Mali G710 MC10 GPU and a faster RAM of up to 8GB. Also, the RAM will be an LPDDR5 RAM. RAM is combined with faster storage of UFS 3.1.

Moving on to the camera side, the new OnePlus Open foldable is expected to come with a great set of cameras on the rear side where we will be getting a 50MP main camera sensor which is combined with another 8MP Ultrawide angle sensor too. On the front side, we will be getting a 32MP selfie shooter too. Moving on to the battery side, the foldable will be coming with a bigger 4300mAh battery which is combined with a faster-wired charging of 44W.

OnePlus Open – Expected Price

As of now, there are no updates on the pricing side, but we can expect the pricing to make a great competition against its other competitors like OnePlus Open foldable. We will be updating you with more updates as soon as the pricing gets confirmed.

When will OnePlus Open launch?

Talking about the launch. the OnePlus Open will be launched soon on August 29 this year. However, there is one more month left to see this new foldable make its way to launch. However, we will be updating you with more updates shortly.

Comments

comments