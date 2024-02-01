Get a new Apple iPhone 15 for as low as Rs. 50,000. Yes, you read it right! Now you can get in hands with a new Apple iPhone 15 for a considerable discount.

The all-new Apple iPhone 15 was just released in September of the previous year via the official Wonderlust Event, where we saw these new flagships making their way to launch with all the new features and specifications we all needed, be it from contemporary design to even the most significant upgrade on the hardware and software side.

However, as a piece of good news, right now, you have the chance to buy the all-new iPhone 15 series for a considerable discount.

Spoiler alert: you can get this phone for as low as just Rs. 45,000. Yes, you read it right! Let’s closely examine how you can get this phone for such a heavy discount.

Apple iPhone 15 Gets Heavy Discounts within the Indian Smartphone Markets

Apple iPhone 15 is now receiving the most discount, whereas, as mentioned, you will be getting the smartphone for as low as just Rs. 45,000.

For the readers who need to be made aware! The all-new Apple iPhone 15 was launched for a price tag of Rs. 79.990, where you could get the 128GB storage variant. However, for people looking for more storage, you can get a 256GB storage variant for Rs. 89,990, and then you can also get a 512GB storage variant for Rs. 1,09,990.

Regarding the discount right now, the Apple iPhone 15 with 128GB of internal storage is now receiving the best discounts on Indiaistore.com, the official Apple distributor.

Also Read: Apple’s Vision Pro Headset Surpasses 200,000 Preorders, Gearing Up for Official Launch

Let’s now move to the overall price break, where you can avail of this heavy discount. The smartphone is receiving an instant price slash of Rs. 5,000, and there is also an additional price off for HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card holders, which makes a total of Rs. 9000 instant.

To take the discount to the next level, you can also avail of the best discount via the official Trade-In, where now you can avail up to Rs. 20,000 if you happen to exchange your older phone in “GOOD CONDITION.” However, the Trade-In value also depends on the model of the phone you are trading.

Also Read: Tipster Ming Chi Kuo Predicts Apple Sales to Drop by 15% due to Heavy Competition

Apple iPhone 15 – Specification and Features

Moving to the specification and feature side, the all-new Apple iPhone 15 has introduced a huge improvement on the design side, where you get the smartphone with a new innovative design and the Dynamic Island display on the front side.

Moving to the display side, you get a bigger 6.1-inch on the front, like a brighter 2000 nits display on the front. Moving to the camera side, you will get a duo-housed camera on the rear side, a 48MP primary sensor on the back end, and a Quad Pixel Sensor.

You also get a 24MP camera sensor combined with the primary sensor. Moving to the port side, we have the new Apple iPhone 15, which replaced the Lightning Port with the all-new USB Type-C port. Moving to the power side, the smartphone will be powered with the all-new A16 Bionic Chipset.

Also, the smartphone comes with the official IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which can last up to 30 minutes within the 6-meter depth. Also, the smartphone is compatible with MagSafe Accessories.

Also Read: