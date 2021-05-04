Get you own Dogecoin beer and chocolate bar today!

If you are super pumped about dogecoin, then you will love this too. Recently, Budweiser has shared a beer can with Dogecoin’s image on it. And they have playfully named it the Pupweiser. The growing popularity of Dogecoin suggests that this will surely sell a lot and will probably become the go-to beer from every Dogefan. It will be interesting to see if they also accept Dogecoin for this drink and make Doge even more popular.

🚀PUPWEISER TO THE MOON 🚀 Wag your tail for this doggone DOGE cryptocan. @SlimJim please share with #DogeArmy🚨 #PupweiserContest pic.twitter.com/UTdYtzxfDP — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) May 3, 2021

The reciprocation to the tweet

People are actually super hyped about Budweiser making a beer with the image of Dogecoin. They know it’s going to be special, and people could even keep it as collectibles on their shelves. We could expect a limited quantity of this drink and if someone is actually able to get hands-on with this Dogecoin beer, he /she will be really lucky. Twitter followers are super happy about this, and many other companies have also been doing the same now. For example take Snickers, even they have tweeted about the same and got a great response on Twitter.

Maybe we should just #DogecoinToTheMoon — SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) May 3, 2021

If companies continue to promote Doge and even start to accept it as a currency, then it could also enjoy the network effect like Bitcoin and Ethereum. And once it does enjoy the network effect, there is no stopping the currency. Even though the fundamentals of Doge are weak, popularity can actually help propel the price of Doge past the $1 price point.

It is really interesting to see companies participating in the hype and getting a lot of free attention. What do you think about this kind of marketing tactics of companies? Let us know in the comments below. I think even they have the fear of missing out on the hype. Also, if you found our content informative do like it and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Ethereum makes fresh highs of $3461 while BTC struggles