Ghostwire Tokyo Could Be Coming To Xbox Game Pass In March 2023

Ghostwire: Tokyo, the action-adventure game developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda, may be getting a second chance at success with its rumored release on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass in March 2023. The game, which was initially released in March 2022, was met with mixed reviews and faced tough competition from other releases such as Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West. However, the addition of new content and increased accessibility through the Xbox Game Pass may help Ghostwire: Tokyo gain a larger audience.

Speculation about Ghostwire: Tokyo’s release on the Xbox Game Pass has been circulating for some time, particularly since both ZeniMax Media and Bethesda are now under the Microsoft umbrella. While the game was initially a PlayStation console exclusive, it was made available to PS Plus Premium subscribers for a limited time as a demo. Despite this, the game did not see a significant increase in visibility and may have benefited from a wider release.

According to a post on Reddit from user u/Eht_Hctins, Ghostwire: Tokyo will be making its debut on the Xbox Game Pass in March, around a year after its initial release. The leaker also suggests that new content will be added to the game, though they did not provide any details on what this might include. While the Reddit user did not specifically mention Ghostwire: Tokyo by name, they did reference “spooky Japanese ghosts” returning in March, which many believe is a reference to the game.

The release of Ghostwire: Tokyo on the Xbox Game Pass is just one of many exciting developments for Bethesda fans in 2023. The publisher has a number of highly-anticipated titles in the works, such as Starfield and Redfall, as well as updates on the next entry in the Elder Scrolls series. In addition, 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for horror gaming, with major releases like the Dead Space remake by Motive Studios and the Resident Evil 4 remake by Capcom on the horizon. While Ghostwire: Tokyo may not be a traditional horror game, its inclusion on the Xbox Game Pass and the potential for new content could make it a noteworthy addition to the horror gaming scene. Ghostwire: Tokyo is currently available on PC and PS5. GamePass is stacked for 2023 with big titles like Redfall, Starfield, ARK II, and Forza Motorsport, just to name a few all coming to GamePass on day one in the first half of 2023 alone.