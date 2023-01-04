Nintendo Switch Has Surpasses the Game Boy in Worldwide Sales

The Nintendo Switch has officially become the third highest-selling console of all time, surpassing the lifetime sales of the Game Boy and coming in second only to the DS and the PS 2. The Switch, a hybrid console that combines the capabilities of a home console with the convenience of portable gaming, has proven to be a massive success since its release in 2017. With a roster of popular titles such as Mario Kart and a sleek design that allows it to be taken on the go, the Switch has managed to sell approximately 118.99 million units worldwide, with roughly 50 million of those being sold in the US, 30 million in Europe, 27.44 million in Japan, and 18.45 million being credited to the rest of the world. This includes sales of both the Switch Light and Switch OLED models.

The Switch’s success is a marked improvement from its predecessor, the Wii U, which failed to live up to the popularity of the hugely successful Wii console. The Switch’s combination of home and portable gaming, along with its strong lineup of games, has helped it to become a hit with players of all ages. In fact, estimates show that the Switch has sold nearly as many units as the Game Boy, which was one of the most popular handheld consoles of its time when it was released in 1989. The Game Boy, which shipped with copies of Tetris, is estimated to have sold over 118.69 million units worldwide.

Despite the fact that the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 have been on the market for two years now, there has been no word from Nintendo about a next-generation console. It is possible that the tech giant has something up its sleeve, but for now, it will be interesting to see how far Switch sales will go and whether it has the potential to surpass the DS and PlayStation 2 as the highest-selling console of all time. The PlayStation 2, which was released in 2000, is currently the highest-selling console of all time, with approximately 158 million units sold.

It remains to be seen whether the Switch will be able to surpass the PS2 and claim the top spot, but with its strong sales and a beloved lineup of games, it definitely has a chance. Regardless of where it ends up on the list of all-time best-selling consoles, the Switch has proven to be a major success for Nintendo and a beloved console for players around the world.