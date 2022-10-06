Gigabyte launches G5 Gaming Laptop Series India

There have been a lot of new ranges of laptops being launched by many popular manufacturers, especially popular gaming laptop manufacturers including Asus, MSI, and also Gigabyte putting up their laptops in the markets to compete with these brands.

However, Gigabyte has already a good name when it comes to selling the best high-quality PC components, and also it has been among the best-selling PC component manufacturers.

Gigabyte is not only settling with selling PC components but also got plans to expand its lineup by adding new products like now adding its new gaming lineup.

Gigabyte has made its entry into the Gaming Laptop Market by introducing the new G5 series laptops in India.

The new G5 series laptops from Gigabyte include modes like:

Gigabyte G5 KD

Gigabyte G5 MD

Gigabyte G5 GD

All of the laptops from Gigabyte feature the latest compelling features onboard with the latest chipset and GPU, here is everything you should know about this laptop.

Gigabyte G5 Series – Specification

This Gigabyte 5G series features a bigger 15.6-inch screen which is an IPS LCD screen coming with the coating for Anti-Glaze coat also this screen supports a peak faster refresh rate of up to 144 Hz with 300 nits of Peak Brightness.

The laptop gets its power from Intel’s power-housed chipset which is the previous year’s Intel i5 11400H SoC.

The chipset is coupled with a faster RAM of up to 16GB which is LPDDR4 RAM and also 512GB of SSD Storage is also provided.

To expand storage, you get an option to add two of the M.2 slots and also a 2.5-inch swappable bay to expand storage up to 6TB.

As we mentioned above, the G5 series includes various models which come with few common features but there is a catch when it comes to the graphic card it ships.

Here the Gigabyte G5 KD features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and the Gigabyte G5 MD is coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti then there is Gigabyte G5 GD Model which will be shipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphic.

Gigabyte has also added its newly developed cooling system called the “WindForce Cooling Technology” where the company promises to provide cooling efficiency for up to 150W.

On the port side, this laptop features a single USB 2.0 Type-A port then a duo set of USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and also an HDMI port and built-in SD card reader also provided.

In the audio and sound department, Gigabyte has also worked on adding its new DTS: X Ultra Audio Technology where you get to experience 3D surround sound and also the experience of AI Noise Cancellation as well.

Gigabyte G5 – Pricing

Let’s now get to the pricing for this Gigabyte G5 series laptop. The base model which is the Gigabyte G5 GD has been priced at Rs. 68,990.

Then, the Gigabyte G5 MD is priced at Rs. 71,990, and last, the Gigabyte G5 KD is priced at Rs. 83,990