Gigforce secured INR 6 Cr from Unitus Ventures

Bangalore based technology-enabled staffing solution startup Gigforce has now secured INR 6 crore from the Unitus Ventures.

Gigforce, is founded by the Parag Modi and Chirag Mittal. It is redefining staffing solutions for businesses that rely on gig workers for their jobs. The startup bridges the gap between modern-day business and conventional hiring demands.

Surya Mantha, Senior Partner, Unitus Ventures said,

“In India, almost 70 percent of corporates have already used gig workers for at least one task in 2018. We are glad to partner with Gigforce, and we strongly believe that Gigforce’s value proposition will be core to the future of staffing. This will be a game-changer while growing the global gig market multifold, in turn, creating more employment opportunities in emerging economies like India.”

Chirag Mittal, Co-founder and CEO, Gigforce added,

“The dynamics of hiring have rapidly changed in the last six months. We have witnessed how the ongoing crisis has affected the growth of businesses and their staff. To ensure that a similar situation is avoided in future, Gigforce aims to reduce operational hassle for businesses and provide meaningful ways to earn a livelihood for workers. We believe that a large number of retail players will want to move to this model, especially in these times where the demand is uncertain and the economy is subject to frequent disruptions.”