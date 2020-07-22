Top 10 Reasons to Study in Singapore

Singapore, the city of crazy architecture makes more than one dream … and for good reason! This city-state nestled on a main island which is surrounded by 63 other small islands, offers its inhabitants a true melting pot of culture and one of the best qualities of life in the world. Haven’t we convinced you yet? Here is a list of the 10 good reasons to study there that will change the minds of the most skeptical of you!

A dynamic city where anything is possible

3rd largest GDP in the world, innovation is at the heart of Singapore’s economy. The constant economic development makes this city-state extremely dynamic on several levels. Singapore believes in youth and its creativity: where you will be told “why not” in Singapore, you will be told “go for it!” “

University environment

Singapore has invested heavily in its education system. This is how some top universities in Singapore are among the top 1% worldwide. All these universities, along with the enabling environment for the development of opportunities and innovation, attract talent from all over the world. Employer demand for Singapore university graduates is therefore very high!

Although the cost of living in Singapore is relatively high, there are several options available to students so that they can make the most of their experience in the city-state. For example, you can share accommodation at the same prices as in Paris. Or if you want to live in an even more comfortable way, why not rent a “condo”, these apartments offering several services such as cleaning, swimming pool, jacuzzi …

Strategic geography location

Singapore’s geographic location is a real economic asset for the country. It is home to one of the most important ports globally and its airport has been voted “World’s Best Airport” more than once by the World Airport Award … this is great news for you, future visitors and students of Singapore! Indeed, located in the “center” of Asia and close to Oceania, you can take advantage of Singapore’s location to explore neighboring countries very easily and efficiently. You will therefore certainly spend more than once in this superb airport, where you will find a swimming pool, a tropical garden or a cinema accessible 24 hours a day.

A real melting pot

There is a real melting pot of cultures in Singapore. With no less than 4 official languages ​​(including English), you will have no difficulty integrating into the city. At first glance the city seems to be a maze of streets with the most modern buildings than the others while you will also find there typical districts such as China Town and Little India. No doubt you will feel completely out of place! The people who live there or who visit the city, are all aware of this cultural diversity. This is certainly why you will find carefree people from all over the world and open-minded people! What could be more rewarding than exchanging about your respective cultures and countries?

Security

Singapore is known for its security. With the laws being very strict (and the fines very steep), you can drive around town at any time of the day without any problems!

Very rich culinary scene

Friends who love good food, Singapore is the city for you! Indeed, even if living in this city-state is not cheap, it is easy to find places to eat for not too expensive and above all … places where you eat well! (very well even) You can for example cross the “food courts” and eat dishes of several nationalities. The key is knowing how to choose between all these delicious cuisines!

A “garden city”

Even though 5 million people live in Singapore, you won’t feel like you are oppressed. The city is indeed very “airy” and is committed to offering its inhabitants as much green space as possible, which largely explains the very good quality of life in Singapore.

A myriad of activities

Whether it’s within the main island or the others around it, you won’t be bored in Singapore. Among the museums, the gardens, the Rooftops with incredible views of the city, Sentosa an island for leisure and recreational activities, everything is done to ensure that you stay in Singapore!

Unique experience

Yes … rare are the cities where you can experience living in an ultra-modern metropolis that is also home to typical neighborhoods. The cultural mix, modernity, ideal geographical location as well as the very rich biodiversity present in the city-state, make Singapore a destiny