Gionee G13 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 alike Android smartphone is here

Need to purchase an iPhone 13 however don’t have a spending plan for it? Gionee has got you covered. The most recent cell phone from Gionee, the most recent cell phone from the Chinese cell phone producer looks practically indistinguishable from the iPhone 13, and here are the finished subtleties on the equivalent.

We are discussing the Gionee G13 Pro, which has an indent, a slantingly based camera, and a level edge, which makes it appear to be indistinguishable from the iPhone 13 series of cell phones. One more fascinating reality about the Gionee G13 Pro is that the telephone ships with Huawei’s Harmony OS.

Specifications leaked for Gionee G13 Pro

The Gionee G13 Pro elements a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ goal. The presentation has a level completion and a score at the top, which houses the selfie camera, earpiece, and several sensors.

The presentation has a taller 19:9 perspective proportion show with somewhat of a score, like most mid-range Android cell phones. The Gionee G13 Pro is fueled by the Unisoc T310 SoC with 4GB RAM and 32GB inward stockpiling.

There is likewise a better quality model of the Gionee G13 Pro, which offers 128GB of inside stockpiling. Given the capacity of the processor, the Gionee G13 is relied upon to help 4G LTE and double band WiFi alongside Bluetooth 5 availability.

Coming to the cameras, the Gionee G13 Pro has a double camera arrangement at the back with a 13MP essential camera alongside a 2MP profundity sensor. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera, which should uphold HD video recording and may much offer face open.

A 3,500 mAh battery powers the Gionee G13 Pro, and the telephone has a USB Type-C port for charging and information matching up.

Very much like the iPhone 13, the Gionee 13 Pro doesn’t have a 3.5mm earphone jack, which is a bummer. The remainder of the telephone generally resembles the iPhone 13 Pro, yet, it is accessible at a much lower cost.

Pricing leaked for Gionee G13 Pro

As of now, the Gionee G13 Pro is accessible just in China through JD.com. The base telephone comes in blue, gold, purple, and dark tones with a beginning cost of 529 Yuan or Rs. 6237 while the 128GB model costs 699 Yuan.

Taking a gander at the particulars and the asking value, it turns out to be extremely clear that the Gionee G13 Pro is a passage-level cell phone that looks practically indistinguishable from the iPhone 13. Assuming you are searching for an Android cell phone that appears as though an iPhone 13 on a careful spending plan, then, at that point, you can think about the Gionee G13 Pro.

