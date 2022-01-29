Samsung knocks Apple with smartphone sales for 2021 globally

Samsung drove the worldwide cell phone shipment in 2021 by delivering an incredible 272 million cell phones internationally. The organization’s general piece of the pie expanded by 6% contrasted with 2020 wherein it had sent an aggregate of 256.6 million cell phones.

Smartphone sales for 2021 globally

Samsung caught a 20.1% of the portion of the overall industry in the previous year, IDC noted in its new report. Marginally various numbers shared by Counterpoint Research show that Samsung sent 271 million units in 2021 regardless of supply-side issues beginning with its Vietnam processing plant being closed in June because of COVID-instigated lockdown.

Apple stood second by delivery 235.7 million cell phones in 2021, which denotes an expansion of 15.9% from the 203.4 million cell phones in 2020, the IDC report added.

Then again, numbers shared by Counterpoint Research show that the iPhone creator transported 237.9 million units in 2021 inferable from solid execution by the iPhone 12 series. “Apple additionally filled in key business sectors like the US, China, Europe, and India.

In China, it turned into the top cell phone brand in Q4 following six years because of the iPhone 13, therefore overwhelming Samsung as the top cell phone worldwide in Q4 2021,” the report added.

Xiaomi stood third by delivery 191 million and catching 14.1% of the portion of the overall industry in 2021. Contradiction research says that the organization sent 190 million cell phones in 2021 and that the majority of this development was in the primary portion of the year, driven by districts like India, China, South-East Asia, and Europe.

Also, Oppo and Vivo caught the fourth and fifth spots in the IDC’s rundown by transportation 135.5 million and 128.3 million cell phones in 2021.

Besides, the IDC report says that cell phone sellers transported a sum of 362.4 million telephones during the last quarter of 2021, which was down 3.2% year over year. Generally speaking, the cell phone market became 5.7% in 2021 with 1.35 billion cell phones transported around the world.

“We hope to see supply and calculated difficulties proceed through the main portion of this current year, however, we as of now accept we’ll get back to development in the subsequent quarter and final part of 2022,” said Ryan Reith, bunch VP with IDC.

