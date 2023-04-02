Gizmore Vogue smartwatch has been launched looking similar Apple Watch

In today’s fast-paced world, smartwatches have become an essential accessory for many people. They provide an easy way to stay connected, track fitness, and manage daily tasks without having to constantly check your phone. The Gizmore Vogue smartwatch is the latest addition to the growing market of affordable smartwatches that offer a range of features at a fraction of the price of high-end devices like the Apple Watch Ultra.

The Gizmore Vogue has an elegant design that resembles the Apple Watch Ultra, with its sleek metal casing and large, vibrant display. Its edge-to-edge screen and high brightness level make it easy to read in any lighting conditions, whether you’re outside on a sunny day or indoors with dim lighting.

The watch’s AOD functionality is particularly useful for users who don’t want to constantly wake up their watch to check the time or notifications. With AOD, the display is always on, so you can quickly glance at your watch to check the time or any incoming messages.

The Gizmore Vogue also offers Bluetooth Calling, which is a feature that many smartwatch users appreciate. It allows you to make and receive calls directly from your watch without having to take out your phone. The watch also has two physical buttons that make it easy to navigate the interface, along with a rotating crown that provides even more control options.

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the watch’s GPS trajectory feature, which allows you to track your workouts and monitor your progress. The watch can track a variety of activities, including cycling, swimming, trekking, and more. It also has a range of health features, including a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker, which can help you stay on top of your health goals.

In terms of battery life, the Gizmore Vogue is impressive, with up to 10 days of usage on a single charge. This is a significant improvement over many other affordable smartwatches on the market, which often require daily charging. The watch also supports wireless charging, which is a convenient feature that eliminates the need for messy cables.

At a price point of just Rs 1,999, the Gizmore Vogue is an excellent value for money. It offers a range of features that are usually found in high-end smartwatches, but at a much more affordable price. It’s no wonder that the Gizmore Vogue is quickly gaining popularity among Indian consumers who are looking for a stylish and functional smartwatch.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if you’re in the market for an affordable smartwatch that can keep up with your active lifestyle, the Gizmore Vogue is worth considering. Its sleek design, range of features, and long battery life make it a great choice for anyone who wants a reliable and affordable smartwatch.