Global CTB Review – What Should You Know About This Broker?

Looking for a way to earn a high return on investment? A high ROI is not easy to find these days, even though there are plenty of investment opportunities. There is also lots of competition and this has made it difficult for people to generate the kind of returns they have dreamt of. Plus, the uncertainty in the market and the declining global economy is only making things worse. So, where do you turn to? If you don’t mind taking risks, trading is the way to go. There is no need to let risks get in the way because there is no way to make high profits if you are not willing to take some risks.

The financial markets are open to everyone, no matter where they come from and accessing and entering them has become extremely simple these days. Technology has eliminated a lot of barriers and provided everyone with the golden opportunity of raking in some of the profits these markets have to offer. With the huge range of trading instruments available, everyone can find something that can work out for their risk tolerance. But, in order to get started, you first need to overcome the challenge of finding a broker.

Indeed, this is a challenge because the huge number of brokers in the market can often be intimidating and overwhelming, especially if you have no idea what to look for. Almost every broker will appear to be the same and are making the same claims, so how do you find one that can be a good fit for you? You will wonder the same when it comes to Global CTB. On the surface, the broker looks like a good choice, but is it really? How can you find out? The key is to know some crucial things about the broker as this will help you in making your decision.

What should you know about Global CTB? Let’s take a look:

Is there a secure trading environment?

In today’s times, security is not something to be laughed about. Signing up with a broker means entrusting them with your capital and your personal information. If either of these things end up in the wrong hands, you are the only one who stands to lose. Are you willing to let that happen? No one wants that to happen and the best way to make sure it doesn’t is to opt for a secure trading environment.

At Global CTB, you are given customer account segregation i.e. your funds are kept in separate accounts and not mixed with the broker’s funds to prevent any discrepancies. Your funds are yours alone and can only be used for trading. Personal information is kept under wraps with high-end encryption technology that comes into effect as soon as you share any data with the broker.

Are there any approvals or verification?

Some brokers tend to have an approval process in place for registration requests, something that traders can find frustrating because they don’t want to wait to start their trading journey. Global CTB does not have any approval requirements for their traders. Once they have completed the registration form, they will immediately be able to move onto account selection and not have to wait for approval. However, the broker does have a verification process in place that should be completed by traders for making smooth financial transactions via the broker’s platform.

This is in accordance with the AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) measures, as per regulatory standards. The goal of these policies is to confirm the identity and address of every trader to ensure they do not indulge in any illegal or criminal activities via the broker’s platform.

What trading platform is provided?

The trading platform given by a broker is also an important aspect that should not be neglected. This software is used for executing trades, so the broker shouldn’t make any comprises in its effectiveness. Global CTB has developed their own trading platform and they have opted for a browser-based solution. This means that you have to access it through the web browser, and almost all notable ones are compatible. Unlike desktop platforms, it does not have to be downloaded or installed.

The platform is easy to navigate and Global CTB has added a range of trading tools to improve its functionality. You will find live market rates, price alerts, custom indicators, latest news, advanced charting solutions and one-click trading. These can be useful for traders and help them in making smart trades.

How do you open an account?

To open an account with Global CTB, you have to complete the registration form they provide. This doesn’t take you more than a few minutes to do. The information required is very basic and you can enter without any hassle. It includes first and last name, email address and password, location, phone number and date of birth. You can also choose account currency from EUR, GBP and USD, whichever you are comfortable with.

Which account options are provided?

Global CTB is offering their trading services to traders of different backgrounds. This includes complete newbies with no experience whatsoever to professional traders. Therefore, they have come up with six account options to accommodate everyone on their trading platform. These choices are Basic, Beginner, Medium, Advanced, Pro and VIP, respectively. The deposit requirements, bonus and some other features of the accounts vary.

The minimum deposit to open an account is $250. Some features like webinars, education access, daily market reviews, price alerts and 24/6 customer support are common in all accounts. However, some features like dedicated account manager, senior, junior and VIP managers are available only in certain accounts. Whether you are an intermediate trader, a beginner or a seasoned trader, Global CTB has something to offer to you.

Conclusion

These are some of the important things that you need to know about Global CTB because it can help you in making up your mind about the quality of their services.

