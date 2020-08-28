RummyBaazi secured $3 million from its parent Baazi Games

Baazi Games has now secured a seed funding round of $2 million from its existing investors, which includes the Udtara Ventures for its RummyBaazi Platform, and Baazi Games will invest another $1 million to expand its Rummy platform in India.

The company will use the new funds to strengthen the product and marketing strategies.

Baazi Games was launched in the year 2014. It includes online real money games such as Ballebaazi, PokerBaazi and RummyBaazi

“Our expanding user base is testament to the efforts of RummyBaazi in providing its customers with the safest way to play. Given the scenario, we feel this is the perfect time to strengthen our game in the country and we are glad that Udtara Ventures saw potential in our ideas to scale it further,” he added.