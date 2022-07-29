Global Smartphone shipping has fallen by 9% for the year 2022 – Samsung gets a major stake in shipments

As per the latest reports, it’s been said that the Global smartphone shipments for the smartphone have seen a fall of 9% for the second new quarter of the year 2022, the report came from a market researcher analyst company called Canalys.

As per the report from Canalys, it’s been said that the Korean smartphone manufacturer, Samsung got the first position in terms of smartphone sales by holding up to 21% which is the majority of the stakes in smartphone market shares.

Although, it’s been said that the most sold smartphone for Samsung was its A series lineup which includes a range from budget-friendly smartphones going all the way up to budget flagship smartphones too.

The second position for smartphone shipments is held by the Cupertino giant called Apple whose total shipment is 17% of the total shipment of smartphones. Apple iPhone 13 series is the reason behind the company’s rise in total shipment.

However, other smartphone giants from China including companies like Oppo sees a decline of 10% and Vivo saw a decline of 9%, and the major decline in shipments was seen by Xiaomi by 14%, however, the decline in smartphone shipments was due to the economic headwinds and regional uncertainty.

Smartphone Shipments fell by 9%

A recent news report was revealed by Canalys which claims details about the smartphone shipments for this second new quarter for this year has seen a decline by 9%.

As per what we mentioned before, the A series smartphone is mainly responsible for having the highest sale records for Samsung in India, the smartphone comes with a variety of features and a premium design taken from the premium flagships by Samsung. The second position goes to Apple and the third position goes to Chinese smartphone manufacturers only.

Why Chinese smartphone brands have been facing stress?

According to the firm’s studies, the vast majority of Chinese smartphone companies, including Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, have been experiencing shipment stress as a result of their Chinese base and public perception of the India-China dispute.

The government has taken several actions to guarantee the safety of Indian users, including placing a ban on many such Chinese-based applications, and with this, attitudes toward banning Chinese-based apps add up to more sentiments for Indians opposing all Chinese-based enterprises.

