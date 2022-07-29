Wikipedia Suspends Editing of Recession Page

The initial throes of recession are gradually descending on the United States although the authorities in charge are going through different stages of grief. At the moment, a good majority of them including President Biden himself are in denial. People are fuming over the creative interpretations that people in charge are coming up with as a euphemism for recession. Adding fuel to the fire is Wikipedia’s suspension of editing of the ‘Recession’ page. Wikipedia has locked the editing feature of the recession page after an editing war broke out. As of now, only ‘established, registered users” can make any changes to the page. Many including Elon Musk have called out this feat insinuating that Wikipedia is doing the bidding for Biden. Read along to know more.

The Indecision Over Recession

The Biden administration is either too optimistic or way too ignorant about the situation at present. How else can one explain them downplaying the figures? Two-quarters of negative economic growth has finally led the United States to the doorstep of recession, and it is a known fact that it is going to be a rather big stain for the Biden administration. Perhaps this is the reason why the authorities are trying to whitewash the cracks and breaks.

Biden’s statement that America is still “on the right path” and his insistence on using the term ‘transition’ instead of recession all point toward the subtle denial or rather twisting of reality to fit their needs. Let’s just hope that there is some truth to what the president says and that America “will come through this transition stronger and more secure.

Ben Parker was indeed right when he said, “with great power comes great responsibility.” Perhaps that explains why Biden feels the need to defend his economic record putting the blame on the pandemic for the economy going into sloth mode. According to Biden,

“Coming off of last year’s historic economic growth, and regaining all the private sector jobs lost during the pandemic crisis, it’s no surprise that the economy is slowing down as the Federal Reserve acts to bring down inflation. But even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and we will come through this transition stronger and more secure.”

These denials and refusals and pretentious optimism were clearly echoed in the editing war that broke out on Wikipedia. A restriction was put on the page after several users changed the definition of recession multiple times. Let us flip through a few tweets to see Twitter town’s take on the matter.

