GM BrightDrop-based electric van “the hotel room of tomorrow”

General Motors in partnership with GM’s BrightDrop to build a luxury electric van. It is called “the hotel room of tomorrow.” The vehicle will feature five-star services and amenities with an impressive 250 miles range.

Rollaway, a startup that focuses on combining hospitality, technology, mobility, and sustainability, is introducing a new lodging experience. Instead of booking multiple hotel rooms or Airbnbs, Rollaway’s innovative solution is an upscale electric camper that enables you to explore multiple destinations without requiring a rental car. In order to achieve this goal, Rollaway has partnered with BrightDrop, a commercial electric vehicle startup owned by General Motors. BrightDrop has successfully collaborated with renowned clients such as Walmart and FedEx to introduce zero-emission electric vans that offer long-range capabilities, enabling businesses to reduce emissions from their commercial fleets.

By leveraging BrightDrop’s electric van platform, Rollaway is now creating a sustainable and luxurious hotel experience that allows travelers to adventure in style from any location. Exploring new destinations does not mean sacrificing comfort and luxury. A new lodging experience by Rollaway offers five-star services and amenities that include spa-class toiletries, YETI amenities, farm-to-table breakfast packages from local, sustainable farms, and an on-demand app for room service and housekeeping. Additionally, guests can benefit from a personal virtual concierge to assist with travel itineraries, while housekeeping services on the go with fresh linens are also in the works. Finally, guests can stay connected with Starlink satellite ultra-high-speed WiFi even when off the grid, making for a seamless and luxurious travel experience.

Features

Rollaway offers a variety of accommodation options, including the GlampVan, QuadVan, and LuxVan. The GlampVan can sleep up to two guests, featuring a queen-size bed, full bathroom, living/dining area, and kitchenette. The QuadVan, which can accommodate up to four guests, has a queen-size bunk bed and all the amenities of the GlampVan. For those looking for a luxurious experience, the LuxVan boasts a plush queen-size bed, upscale furniture and decor, a spa-class bathroom, a spacious living/dining area, and a fully equipped kitchenette.

The best part is that the electric van has a range of 250 miles and fast charging capabilities, making it possible to take the comfort of a hotel room anywhere. Rollaway plans to launch in the San Francisco Bay Area soon, and pre-bookings are now open on their website. The new electric van launch is part of an emerging trend of sustainable electric vans and RVs hitting the market as adventurers look for zero-emission alternatives.