The prospect of General Motors (GM) entering Formula One (F1) as a new team owner in 2026 is gaining traction, with sources indicating a shift in sentiment following initial rejections earlier this year. The proposal, led by Andretti Global, could mark a significant expansion for the sport, which currently features ten teams.

From Rejection to Reconsideration

In January, Liberty Media-owned Formula One dismissed the Andretti bid, citing concerns about competitiveness and potential value addition. The governing FIA had approved the application and passed it to Formula One for consideration, but the door for entry appeared closed until at least 2028 when GM would be able to produce its own engines.

However, evolving dynamics—including GM’s commitment and leadership changes within both Andretti Global and Liberty Media—appear to have renewed optimism.

Shifting Leadership and Strategy

Michael Andretti, a former F1 driver and son of 1978 world champion Mario Andretti, stepped back from daily operations of Andretti Global in September. Business partner Dan Towriss now leads the effort, representing the team at high-profile events, including this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Andretti Global has already invested in building a base at Silverstone, England, and has assembled key personnel, including former F1 chief technical officer Pat Symonds as executive engineering consultant.

Meanwhile, Liberty Media is undergoing its own leadership transition, with CEO Greg Maffei set to step down at the year’s end. This shake-up could influence Formula One’s strategic direction regarding new team entries.

Team Owners Voice Support with Conditions

The existing F1 teams, once skeptical, are showing a more open stance toward Andretti’s bid, especially given GM’s involvement. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff emphasized that the potential inclusion of GM as a team owner could be transformative.

“If a team can add to the championship, particularly if GM decides to come in as a team owner, that is a different story,” Wolff said, adding that growth in the sport’s popularity and revenue would be critical factors.

Ferrari’s team principal Fred Vasseur echoed this sentiment, stating, “If it’s good for the sport, good for the show, good for the business, and adds value on the sporting side, we are all okay.”

Financial Concerns and New Era in 2026

A sticking point for existing teams remains the $200 million entry fee, which is distributed among them. Teams argue that the figure is insufficient in the current booming F1 market, where team valuations often exceed $1 billion. Discussions around revising this payment could form part of the upcoming Concorde Agreement, which governs the sport’s commercial terms from 2026.

The new engine regulations set for 2026 also provide a fresh context for evaluating new entries. A GM-backed team, potentially featuring Cadillac-branded engines from 2028, could initially use power units sourced from another manufacturer.

An Update on the Horizon?

With Formula One reportedly close to issuing a decision, industry stakeholders are eagerly awaiting updates. GM’s entry, backed by its legacy and engineering prowess, could redefine the competitive landscape of F1.

As Wolff summarized, “I know GM. GM is great,” highlighting the value that the American auto giant could bring to the global motorsport.