The Jeep Gladiator, once hailed as a groundbreaking return to pickups for the storied Jeep brand, is facing a steep decline just a few years after its high-profile debut. Unveiled in 2018 under Fiat Chrysler and rolled out in 2019, the Gladiator initially garnered enthusiastic sales. However, shifts in strategy and pricing under Stellantis, the automaker formed by Fiat Chrysler’s 2021 merger with PSA Group, have left the model and its parent brand struggling to maintain their former appeal.

From Star Performer to Stalled Sales

The Gladiator’s early performance was impressive. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, sales nearly doubled from its 2019 launch numbers, with almost 90,000 units sold in the U.S. That success seemed to cement the Gladiator’s place as a key player in Jeep’s lineup. But by 2021, the narrative began to shift.

After the merger that created Stellantis, the company prioritized higher-margin, luxury-oriented models, leveraging limited supplies of critical components like computer chips to build pricier vehicles. This left buyers of more traditional Jeep models, including the Gladiator, with fewer affordable options.

Today, finding a Gladiator priced below $40,000 is a challenge, with most models starting at $39,790. Some trims push sticker prices as high as $72,000, putting the once-accessible pickup out of reach for many Jeep enthusiasts. As a result, Gladiator sales have declined steadily, dropping 21% so far this year compared to their 2020 peak.

Jeep Faces a Broader Brand Crisis

The Gladiator’s woes reflect a larger issue plaguing Jeep and Stellantis as a whole. Jeep sales have plummeted 36% since before the pandemic, a stark contrast to the brand’s status as one of the hottest in the automotive market just a few years ago.

Meanwhile, Stellantis has faced challenges across its other U.S. brands. Ram, its truck division, is struggling to keep up with competition from Ford and General Motors, while Dodge has pared back popular models in preparation for its electric transition. Chrysler, once Fiat Chrysler’s flagship brand, has dwindled to a single offering, the Pacifica minivan, a segment that has seen waning consumer interest.

Factory Cuts and Worker Layoffs

Stellantis’ decision to cut costs amid falling sales has led to significant impacts on production. In a move announced the day after the U.S. presidential election, the company eliminated one of two shifts at its Toledo Assembly Complex South plant, which produces the Gladiator. The cutback resulted in indefinite layoffs for approximately 1,100 workers.

“These are difficult actions to take, but they are necessary to enable the company to regain its competitive edge and eventually return production to prior levels,” Stellantis said in a statement.

Price Hikes and Stagnant Inventory

Across its lineup, Stellantis is grappling with declining demand due to elevated prices. By the fourth quarter of 2023, the average Stellantis vehicle sold for $58,000 in the U.S., the highest industry-wide average at the time. Although prices have since dropped slightly, the brand still holds the second-highest average price at $55,000, just behind Ford.

High prices have caused vehicles to languish on dealer lots, compounding the company’s challenges. Virtually every Stellantis model is experiencing double-digit year-over-year sales declines.

Can Stellantis Reclaim Its Edge?

The struggles of the Jeep Gladiator, once a beacon of optimism for the brand, highlight Stellantis’ broader challenge of balancing profitability with accessibility. As buyers increasingly turn to competitors offering more affordable options, the automaker faces mounting pressure to reevaluate its pricing strategy and product lineup.

Whether Stellantis can revitalize its iconic brands while navigating the evolving automotive landscape remains an open question. For now, the Gladiator’s diminished presence stands as a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in the fiercely competitive auto industry.