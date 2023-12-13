General Motors(GM) has announced its decision to slowly phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from its electric vehicle range as well as all its future products. This decision was met with widespread disappointment among consumers, who have come to rely on these popular phone-mirroring programs for a seamless driving experience. GM has now announced the rationale behind the removal. GM says the removal was based on safety concerns and a strategic shift toward in-house infotainment solutions.

Prior Communication Missteps

GM’s initial communication about the phase-out lacked clarity, which left many consumers perplexed. “While the media fact sheet” highlighted benefits related to EV route planning, charging, and semi-autonomous driving systems, it failed to address the core question—why remove features favored by customers?

Safety First: Addressing Driver Distraction

GM’s head of product for infotainment, Tim Babbitt, provided additional insights during a press event conducted to introduce the Chevrolet Blazer EV. Babbitt underscored safety concerns as the primary reason for the removal. He cited stability issues with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that result in bad connections, poor rendering, slow responses, and dropped connections. He argued that these issues lead to increased driver distraction, as frustrated users often revert to using their phones, negating the purpose of phone-mirroring programs.

Babbitt proposed that GM’s built-in “Ultifi” infotainment software, when compared to Carplay and Android Auto, can help mitigate driver distractions and enhance road safety. While this thesis is untested, GM is banking on customers embracing this shift.

Ultifi Infotainment Software: A Safety-Centric Approach

GM’s Ultifi infotainment software integrates Google apps like Maps and Google Assistant, along with popular apps like Spotify and Audible. GM addresses a common customer grievance associated with in-house navigation systems by incorporating Google Maps directly into the car. The key to this strategy is the powerful Google Assistant, which offers comprehensive voice controls that enable hands-free operation of various vehicle functions.

Challenges with Wired Connections

Babbitt highlighted that contrary to the assumption that using CarPlay and Android Auto via a physical connection would resolve issues, there would still be persistent challenges. Android phones, even when connected via USB, face compatibility issues with different manufacturers, while iPhones exhibit backward compatibility problems, especially with older models.

Babbitt referred to J.D. Power data indicating that CarPlay and Android Auto issues often lead to customer complaints. He said that the blame was often directed at automakers rather than phone manufacturers or software developers. Eliminating these programs could alleviate a significant customer pain point and enhance perceived quality.

Financial Incentives: Data Ownership and Subscription Services

According to GM, while safety was GM’s primary concern, financial considerations also played a crucial role. Automakers globally have grappled with tech giants like Apple and Google over control and ownership of data generated within vehicles. The data, encompassing driving habits, locations, and app usage, is a valuable asset for customer research and potential monetization through anonymization and resale to third parties.

Edward Kummer, GM’s Chief Digital Officer, revealed plans to leverage in-car infotainment systems for subscription services, projecting a substantial revenue stream. Through the infotainment interface, GM aims to tap into the growing market for in-car transactions, including fuel and food purchases. The company’s subscription model, expanding from OnStar to include Super Cruise and Ultra Cruise, could potentially generate $25 billion annually by 2030.

A Bold Gamble: Following Tesla and Rivian’s Lead

While GM faces criticism for discontinuing CarPlay and Android Auto, it’s not the first to take this bold step. Tesla, a major player in the EV market, has never offered these programs and still enjoys immense popularity. Rivian, a rival EV automaker, has also refrained from incorporating CarPlay and Android Auto in its vehicles.

GM’s decision represents a strategic gamble and a test of confidence in its proprietary system. As modern vehicle owners and smartphone users express concerns, GM’s success will hinge on whether their in-house connectivity solution can surpass the reliability and connectivity issues associated with CarPlay and Android Auto.