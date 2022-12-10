Gmail down globally, affecting millions of users

Many users throughout the world are still having issues with Google’s famed Gmail service. Over the past hour, there has been an increase in Gmail outages, according to Downdetector.com. At the same time, the email service is back up for some customers. Google’s app status dashboard, however, identifies a issue.

The dashboard indicates that Google is aware of an issue with the service. The Gmail information states, “We are experiencing a difficulty with Gmail.” As a result, users may experience a delay in email delivery. Our engineering department is presently investigating the issue.

An update from the team suggests that a solution is approaching. The most recent report states, “Mitigation is presently under process and email delivery is no longer failing.” ” The Google Engineering team is now clearing the backlog of undeliverable emails. Additionally, they anticipate that all emails will be sent over the next several hours.

Users in India reported undeliverable emails and an unavailable app. Currently, Gmail’s business services are also affected. A popular app in 2022 was Gmail, which has more than 1.5 billion users worldwide.

Even hours after the first detection of the outage, Downdetector still displays the email service as unavailable in red. The app and desktop services have both been disrupted by this unexpected interruption.

Gmail Down became popular hashtag

On Twitter and various other social media platforms, the hashtag #GmailDown became popular as users struggled to send necessary emails. Users reportedly received a message stating that there would be delays in email sending and receiving, according to some comments on Downdetector.

Many users expressed their frustration at not getting emails on their accounts.

Google has not yet made a formal announcement about the outage. Previously, Meta’s WhatsApp fell in October, which caused significant trouble for the network’s enormous user base. Given that Google and Meta have billions of users each, the number of users impacted when considerable services are down is noticeably larger.

A Twitter user tweeted,”Waiting for my email to be sent via Gmail.”

Another confused user tweeted,”Is Gmail Down for everyone or is there anything wrong with my accounts? I am not receiving any mail.”

Another user tweeted,”uninstalled all social media to finally catch up on 1368 newsletters I subscribe to and now Gmail is down??”

Another Twitter,”Calling my friends to check if Gmail is working or not.”

Another user sarcastically posted a meme,”Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms to Gmail be like.”

“Even after shedding 11K employees, it is both comforting and terifyng to see people come to #twitter to check if #gmail is #down!!”