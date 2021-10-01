GM’s Cruise, Waymo get permits for self driving rides in San Francisco

GM’s Cruise and Alphabet’s Waymo are the first companies to get permits to give rides in its autonomous vehicles to passengers. The Californian regulators have been stringent about giving permits to autonomous vehicles. There were months of disagreement till now, when both the companies managed to get the permits with certain limitations.

Cruise cars can be seen in San Francisco. Most of the GM’s Cruise testing is done in California. Cruise has a permit to give driverless rides at night in certain parts of California. Meanwhile, Waymo won the permit to give self-driving vehicle rides with a driver behind the wheel.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said that they would give permits to commercial service for the companies. However, the permit will be given by California Public Utilities Commission about charging passengers for rides. There are companies that received permits from California regulators, but that was Nuro, which delivered goods in self-driving vehicles. Furthermore, DMV stated that Cruise is allowed to operate “within designated parts of San Francisco” within the time, 10 pm to 6 pm with a maximum speed limit of 30 miles per hour.

Also, DMV adds, Waymo vehicles that have safety drivers behind the wheel “are approved to operate on public roads within parts of San Francisco and San Mateo countries within a speed limit of no more than 65 mph.”