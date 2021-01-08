GM’s new logo focuses on its electric vehicle goal

GM’s new logo emphasizes the automaker’s new commitment to the sale and production of electric vehicles. The company is also planning to launch a new marketing campaign to show their commitment as its foresighted goal is to compete with leading autonomous and electric car maker Tesla that are constantly launching new electronic vehicles to the market.

General Motors Company is a multinational corporation that markets, manufactures, designs, and distributes vehicles and their parts and also sells financial services. The company was founded in September 1908 and is currently headquartered in Detroit. It was the world’s largest automaker from 1931 to 2007. The four core brands under GM are GMC, Cadillac, Buick, and Chevrolet. GM’s new logo stands in accordance with all its past achievements and future goals.

GM changed its logo after almost a decade but this time it is the most noticeable and sharp change, to say the least. The company previously only used capital letters for “GM” but its striking new lowercase approach is something that stands out. This time only the ‘m’ in ‘gm’ is underline as it sits in line with the company’s newly announced Ultium electric vehicle platform and battery.

As can be seen, the blue square surrounding the letter ‘gm’ has been rounded at the corners which gives the logo more of a phone app touch. The shape of ‘m’ is also to denote an electric plug.

Since GM is an umbrella company its logo isn’t as public as its competitors like Tesla or Ford. The logo does not appear on any of the cars produced by GM. This marketing campaign is intended to push the overall goal and agenda of the company rather than one vehicle company.

GM has been noisily trumpeting its multibillion-dollar turn to zap throughout recent months while watching out for the transient ascent of Tesla’s stock price. On Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk saw his total assets outperform Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, making him the richest man on the planet. Also, today, unexpectedly, Tesla’s stock worth overshadowed the consolidated estimations of GM and Ford.

GM has been attempting to persuade investors regarding its obligation and commitment to electric vehicles. The organization as of late dedicated to spending $27 billion on electric and independent vehicles through 2025. It announced an investment of $20 billion before the COVID-19 pandemic. GM has additionally said it will dispatch 30 new electric vehicles around the globe, more than 66% of which will be accessible in North America.

GM revealed two new EVs in 2020: the Cadillac Lyriq SUV, expected to go into creation in late 2022, and the GMC Hummer EV, scheduled for late 2021. Be that as it may, the auto monster has been reprimanded for offering vehicles for sale to the public too late, while different automakers are hustling to get their EVs to clients much earlier.