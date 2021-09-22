Gnani.ai launches armour365™ Voice Biometrics software based on patented technologies

Gnani.ai a frontrunner in Conversational AI and voice security domain today announced the launch of its home-grown Voice Biometrics software. Christened armour365™, the biometric solution boasts of path-breaking features to cater to new and emerging risks in fraud prevention and information security. armour365™ Voice Biometrics works on 300 plus proprietary audio features and comes with out-of-the-box integrations to multiple contact center software providers and messaging apps.

The solution is equipped with top-of-the-line features like “anti-spoof layer”, “replay attack detection” and “one enrollment” to offer unparalleled security and CX for industries such as Contact Centers, Banks, Defence, Healthcare, etc. for applications ranging from omnichannel customer authentication to secured access to sensitive devices.

Ganesh Gopalan, Co-founder, and CEO, Gnani.ai said, “Voice Biometrics can be a blessing in disguise for Contact Center and Infosec leaders battling fraud and data theft through various communication channels. With a response time of <500 milliseconds, armour365™ has been engineered to help IT and security teams to replace error-prone and legacy authentication methods like PINs and passwords to realize the potential of Voice Biometrics being truly contactless”.

In recent years, the world has seen a manifold rise in online threats. Stealers and impersonators finding new hacks to access sensitive customer info and commit fraud. Given this state, it is imperative to have a fool-proof security system in place. armour365™ can be implemented and integrated into any CRM for seamless authentication without the need for codingor a device interface.

Commenting on the launch, Ananth Nagaraj, Co-founder, and CTO, Gnani.ai said, “We are thrilled to launch armour365™ with industry-leading accuracy and thankful to our Engineering and Product teams to have pulled this off indigenously. We’re confident our customers will benefit immensely with this ‘low-cost and no-code solution’built to offer reliable voice security”.

Gnani.ai plans to host the offering on major cloud marketplace platforms for customers and developers to take advantage of competitive pricing and ease of accessing the solutions through APIs.

Visit https://voicebiometrics.ai/to experience the demo live on Web, WhatsApp, and IVR.

About Gnani.ai

Gnani.ai, a SAMSUNG ventures funded company, is a leader in the voice-led conversational AI automation space.

Gnani.ai offers no-code multi-modal and multi-channel bot platforms for voice and text automation across channels. Gnani.ai’s product platforms include assist365™ (multi- channel conversational AI automation), aura365™ (Omnichannel Analytics), and armour365™™ (Voice Biometrics).

With partners like Avaya, Nvidia, and Intel, Gnani.ai is leading the Conversational AI revolution.