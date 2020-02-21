GO DESi secured Rs 4.5 Cr from Rukam Capital

GODESi has now secured INR 4.5 crore from the Delhi based Rukam Capital, which invests in the early-stage consumer products and service companies.

Some other investors who participated in the funding round include the Upaya Social Ventures and AngelList.

The funds will be going to be sued to expand operations, launch a larger portfolio of products, and spared geographically.

Speaking on the funding, GO DESi Founder Vinay Kothari, said:

“Our growth in the last two years has shown the consumer acceptability of DESi flavors and formats at the point of sale. Convenient price points have helped us generate quick trials and adoptions in both online and offline channels. GO DESi products are free of all preservatives. We believe in the mantra “EAT GOOD, DO GOOD”. GO DESi, is our attempt to revive not only traditional tastes but also our rich heritage of homemade recipes & memories associated with those tastes. We plan to utilise the funds to expand our reach, build a stronger team, and add to the portfolio of our products.”

“GO DESi has exhibited fast-paced growth in the first round of seed funding. Their ability to revive traditional flavours in their products and generate income opportunities in rural areas is an attractive business model with significant market potential. Through this investment, GO DESi will get the support required to scale the business and play a significant role in reviving the traditional tastes of India in the packaged food space,” said Archana Jahagirdar, Rukam Capital’s Managing Partner.

