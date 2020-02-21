Top 5 Online Casino Games of 2019

For once, in our lifetime, every one of us has wanted to try our luck in casinos. I mean, who doesn’t fancy the thrill this game offers, not to mention the money. Over the years, online casino games have reached immense popularity, especially among the youth.

But of course, any place where the money is involved, there is a chance of fraudulent. Therefore it is imperative to be cautious and has a thorough check that the sites which you use are 100% genuine.

Don’t worry, we have got you covered!

Here are the top 5 online casino games in India, which we have tested, and we assure you, apart from being safe, these online casino games offer the best gaming experiences.

1. Royal Panda

Royal Panda was the most loved casino game of 2019. This game is highly recommended to anyone looking for high-end security in the online casino environment, 24/7 customer service, along with easy and fast deposit and withdrawal of money in Rupee.

Bonus – ₹80,000

Win Rate – 97.59%

Payout speed: 1-2 days

300 stunning casino games

Live dealer games available

Withdraw up to ₹50,000 daily.

2. BetWay Casino

Offering more than 350 online casino games with a generous bonus of ₹200,000. This game is a must-try for those who are looking to try various games of casinos.

Bonus – ₹200,000

Win Rate – 97.55%

Payout speed: 1-2 days

400 stunning casino games

Easy to unlock welcome bonuses

3. Jackpot City Casino

Owned by Digimedia Limited Casinos, this online casino game was started more than 22 years ago, and today, it offers a variety of more than 500 games. It is compatible with Android, iPhone, Windows-Phone, Tablet, and desktop, so no matter where you are, or whatever you have, you can play this game anywhere.

Bonus – ₹48,000

Win Rate – 97.26%

Payout speed: 2-3 days

630 stunning casino games

Currencies supported – €,$,SEK +10 more

4. LeoVegas Casino

Owned and run by Malta, a company which registered as LeoVegas International is known as Europe’s most user-friendly and fastest mobile casino. It was created in 2012. In these eight years, Leo Vegas has received several honors such as Mobile Casino Product of the Year’ by EGR Innovation Awards in 2014.

Bonus – ₹100,000

Win Rate – 97.45%

Payout speed: 2 days

400 stunning casino games

Live dealer games available

Slick software with excellent gameplay

5. 22 Bet Casino

The newest in the list, this game is barely a year old, was launched in 2018 but has managed to create a buzz in the online casino gaming world. It gives you a variety of options to go with for more online betting options. This online game is a collaboration of 10 developers. Hence you witness the versatility in the games.

Bonus – ₹30,000

Win Rate – 97.45%

Payout Speed: 1 day

1100+ stunning casino games

Live dealer, Slots, Blackjack, Roulette, Video Poker and Baccarat games available

Dedicated mobile site for iOS and Android

These were our top 5 picks for the best online casino games in India. Let us know which ones did you try and if you enjoyed the game.

