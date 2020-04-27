Goa or Go Online? 5 Best Online Casinos in India

The online gambling market in India is considered to be one of the fastest-growing gambling markets in Asia. While traditional land-based casinos are rarely found in the country, there’s no shortage of high-quality online casinos that are completely legal and regulated by gambling licenses from countries like Malta and the United Kingdom.

You don’t really need an air ticket to Goa to enjoy the thrill of gambling anymore in India as these online casinos bring all the excitement right to your laptop, phone, or tablet! Here are some of the best online casinos in India.

LeoVegas

LeoVegas is an online casino that was initially focused on the Swedish online gambling market but they have expanded their business a lot since being launched in 2012 and have cultivated a strong presence in the Indian market too.

With a focus on creating a mobile-first experience, LeoVegas allows you to play all the classic casino games such as Blackjack, Roulette, Slots, and more! In addition, LeoVegas also comes with a decent sportsbook that allows you to bet on a wide range of sports too.

10Cric

While 10Cric is one of the best legal sportsbooks in India, you can also enjoy a wide variety of casino games on its online casino too which has hundreds of online slot machines, jackpot games, and also an immersive live casino where you can play against real dealers via live streaming video!

Betting on cricket matches is completely legal on 10Cric as they are regulated by an e-gaming license issued in Curacao which means you don’t have to face shady bookies anymore and can enjoy a fair and legal betting environment with excellent and transparent odds.

JeetWin

Out of all the online casinos listed here, JeetWin is probably the most dedicated to Indian players. Along with classic desi games such as Teen Patti, you can also find an exclusive slot machine called Bollywood Diva that features none other than Sunny Leone on JeetWin!

JeetWin also provides a generous welcome bonus that matches the first deposit you make on the casino up to ₹10,000! If you’re an Indian looking for an excellent online casino experience, JeetWin is one of the best ones out there!

Royal Panda

Royal Panda is an online casino in India that is dedicated to ensuring the players on its platform get an experience that is truly royal! Offering more than 300 casino games, Royal Panda has every kind of game you can expect from a casino such as Roulette, Blackjack, Slots, and even Monopoly!

The online casino is regulated by a license from Malta Gambling Authority (MGA) which ensures you will never be scammed and experience a transparent and authentic gambling experience on Royal Panda.

Pure Casino

Last but definitely not the least, Pure Casino is a great online casino in India with a ton of casino games and a sleek design that provides an excellent user experience to every player. On Pure Casino, you can play classic games such as Andar Bahar, Baccarat, Blackjack, and lots more.

One of the best features of Pure Casino is that they accept many payment channels including even UPI that makes it extremely easy to deposit and withdraw from this online casino.

Go Goa or go online?

Every single casino on this list provides a great gaming experience that you can access from any device regardless of where you are. With more and more online casinos popping up in the Indian market, it is clear that legal gambling is something that will become available not only to rich people in India but the general population as well. You no longer need to go Goa, just go online!

Comments

comments