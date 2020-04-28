Aker Foods secured funding from Mumbai Angels Network

Pune based Aker Foods, an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, driven supply chain platform, has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding from the Mumbai Angel Network.

Suraj Saste, Co-founder of Aker Foods, said,

“This current funding will help us service more customers across selected cities and also accelerate onboard new clients and supply networks. We will continue to add value across the journey with the continuous refinement of our supply chain.”

“We are focussed on building India’s largest supply chain technology platform for restaurants and delivery kitchens,” added Suraj.

The company which is founded in February 2019 by the serial entrepreneurs Suraj Saste, Manoj Jadhav, and Adarsh Kedari, Aker Foods is building an AI/ML-driven supply chain platform for hotels and commercial kitchens with a set of private labels to solve problems of reliability, quality, tracking analytics with the latest technology.

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-promoter and CEO Mumbai Angels Network, commented,

“Aker Foods uses an end-to-end technology-driven platform for the food value chain to ensure that high-quality ingredients reach the kitchens.”

Comments

comments