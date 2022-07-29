Goat Simulator 3 Release Date Announced

Coffee Stain Publishing announced on Thursday that Goat Simulator 3, the third-person action-comedy sequel, is coming to consoles and PCs on Nov. 17. Goat Simulator 3 got the unexpected reveal at this year’s Summer Games Fest, and we are now finally getting to slap a release date on that glorious reveal trailer.

A Goats in a Box Edition, featuring Pilgor, the goat plushie, and much more, is also set for release. They also announced a physical Collectors Edition of the Goat In a Box is now available to preorder on most major retailers, across all platforms.

While the physical Goat In A Box Edition contains everything in the digital edition, it also comes with a steel bookcase, a copy of the game's soundtrack, postcards, a reversible poster, and a goat stuffed animal. Goat fans currently have a choice of either a Pre-Udder Goat Simulator 3 Edition, which comes with extra gear for in-game play or the Digital Downgrade Goat Simulator 3 Edition, which also includes some of the remastered content of the original game.

At Summer Game Fest 2022, we were originally treated to what looked to be an announcement trailer for the highly anticipated Dead Island 2, only to have us all tarred together collectively by the studio when the four-piece Goats entered the party. Developer Coffee Stain Studios has revealed that Goat Simulator 3, is coming out on November 17, and it will be available on PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store and on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.