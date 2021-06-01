God Of War Sequel May Not Be Officially Called Ragnarok

Assuming that the upcoming God of War PS5 game is actually called the way Sony invented it, we now know the upcoming title of the action game. Ragnarok was shown as the official logo during Sony’s recent investor presentation.

As several reports have shown, Sony has revealed in its recent investor relations presentation that the logo is the official title of the next God of War episode. The important thing about this statement is that the part that says that the name and logo of our upcoming game Gods of War are not final does not mean that the game will not be called Ragnarok, but that it has not been officially announced and completed yet. Sony’s Investor Relations Report confirms that the new logo is indeed the title of an upcoming God of Wars sequel.

The presentation somewhat confirms that the God of Wars sequel to the original game will be called God of War: Ragnarok.

The commercial for the new God of Wars game teases that Ragnarok is coming, so it will be an easy way to relate to the game.

Sony has talked about previous plans to release a new game for the PlayStation 5 in 2021. However, the company has never confirmed the name of the game.

The game is expected to usher in the Ragnarok series of events that will bring about the end of days, mark the death of the Nordic gods and predict what will happen when the protagonist of the gods of war, Kratos, is killed by the esir, the god Baldur.

Whether the game has been delayed or not is yet to be confirmed by Sony, so take it with a grain of salt.

The upcoming God of War was originally scheduled to be released in 2021, but games in the industry have been postponed repeatedly, so it would be no surprise if Santa Monica postponed the game until 2022. A new investor presentation from Sony suggests that God of Wars: Ragnarok will be an exclusive PS5. As mentioned above, this indicates that the next War God game will not appear on the PS4 but on the PS5.

God of War was one of the best games of the last console generation and put the PlayStation icon Kratos at the top of the game. It will be the next big addition to Sony’s next-gen console, the PS5, and the game in which players will continue the story of Kratos and Atreus. Cory Barlog, Director of God of War at Sony, revealed the game at the Sony PS5 event.

Many have pointed out that the logo for the upcoming title of “God of War: Ragnarok” and a few other images used in the recent investor relations presentation are not licensed assets, casting doubt on the validity of the disclosure. Others noted that the image was taken by a fan and that Sony mentioned the word ‘Ragnarok’ in the teaser trailer released last year. At the very least, the fact that the fan logo appears in the official Sony presentation in which it was made does not seem to indicate the official title of the game.

PlayStation is committed to Windows and the fact that at this time we haven’t seen any actual footage or received the real title of the game suggests that it will be delayed. Not to mention previous reports of PlayStation games being pushed back.

Santa Monica-based Sony plans to release a new "God of War" title in 2021.