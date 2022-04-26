Sony PlayStation 5 soon start supporting Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support

Sony announced the availability of variable refresh rate (VRR) compatibility for its flagship PlayStation 5 gaming system late last month. This week, an OTA update will bring the capability to the PlayStation 5 system for the first time.

It will improve the visual performance of the PS5 and minimize several issues such as screen tearing and frame pacing to provide users with an immersive gaming experience.

Sony PlayStation 5 supporting Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

In an official blog post, Sony revealed the availability of variable refresh rate functionality for the PS5. The business also resorted to Twitter to announce the news, stating that the update for the PS5 will be available internationally this week.

Variable Refresh Rate support starts rolling out globally to PS5 players this week. Full details: https://t.co/8e4kbCH7Td pic.twitter.com/pIHiq7HEuO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 25, 2022

The capability will be available on HDMI 2.1 VRR-enabled TVs and PC displays. “VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the graphics output of the PS5 console.” This improves PS5 game visual performance by reducing or removing visual artefacts such as frame pacing difficulties and screen tearing. “Gameplay in many PS5 titles seems smoother as sceneries display flawlessly, visuals appear crisper, and input lag is minimized,” noted Sony’s SVP, Hideaki Nishino, in a blog post.

In addition, the blog post identified some of the PS5 games that will acquire VRR support in the coming weeks. Among these games are the PS5 versions of:

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

Additionally, Insomniac Titles’ community director James Stevenson referenced Sony’s tweet and indicated that variable refresh rate (VRR) support for its games on PS5 will be available “very” soon.

Patches rolling out /very/ soon for our PS5 games! https://t.co/8cDUlIorHG — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) April 25, 2022

The business also stated that customers would be able to apply VRR to games even if they do not support the feature. The business does caution, though, that “results may vary depending on the TV you’re utilizing, the game you’re playing, as well as the visual style you’ve picked for a certain game (if it supports different modes).”

It’s important to note that Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S already include the capability out of the box. So, with this upgrade, Sony hopes to bring its flagship game system up to speed with the competition.

Once the update is installed, VRR support will be enabled by default and may be disabled in the system settings under “Screen and Video.”

Also Read: