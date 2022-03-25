Goldman Sachs adds cryptocurrencies and Metaverse to its homepage

Goldman Sachs has recently added cryptocurrencies and Metaverse to its homepage. This shows that the firm has been actively trying to adapt to the new world of digital currencies and showing its positive stance. At the same time, they are making investment services in the space available to their clients. Their home page now asks visitors to explore how crypto and Metaverse are reshaping the economies.

Who would have thought that one day the largest banking firms globally would add cryptocurrencies to their landing page? Well, that’s what is happening now. If you are not bullish about Bitcoin and its future, then it’s time to rethink that decision. This is the same firm whose boss called Bitcoin a vehicle of disaster in 2017. And now you visit their website, the first thing you will see is a card for cryptocurrencies and a explore topic button. It will give you access to a lot of resources on the entire crypto economy. You have Metaverse, DeFi, Web3, blockchain, and many similar topics.

This new move by the firm has people happily surprised. They were never expecting that the firm would move cryptocurrencies above other things on their landing page. It shows that crypto is a priority for them now. Very soon, more companies could follow. Goldman Sachs also offers a trading desk for BTC due to the massive demand from institutional investors and has also launched a derivates desk. There was a time when it didn’t consider BTC an asset, and now its analysts consider Bitcoin invaluable. Times change pretty fast!

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a New York-based American multinational investment bank and financial services corporation. It is rated 2nd in the world by revenue among investment banks and 59th in the Fortune 500 ranking of the top US firms by total revenue. The Financial Stability Board considers it a systemically important financial institution. Investment banking, securities underwriting, asset management, investment management, and prime brokerage are some of their services.

