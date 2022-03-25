World’s 4th largest oil company is mining Bitcoin with excess gas

The World’s 4th largest oil company, Exxon Mobil, is mining Bitcoin with excess natural gas. This means that the resources that would have been wasted by flaring are now contributing towards a global payment system. At the same time, Exxon is making extra profits off their mining venture. They are even planning to expand the mining pilot program to further reduce the amount of natural gas that it flares off.

World’s 4th largest oil company starts mining

Exxon Mobil has reportedly partnered with Crusoe Energy System to help them use the excess gas for Bitcoin mining. This project started in January 2021 in Bakken, North Dakota, and has expanded ever since. The operations are quite big now, with 18 million cubic feet of gas being used for BTC mining every month. Now, before some environmentalists come shouting, let me explain a little bit.

Not all the natural gas produced by Exxon is being used somewhere. Some of this gas is either too far into suburbs from where it isn’t economical to transport them. Or there isn’t just so much demand for natural gas. Therefore, it just flares off these gases in the atmosphere, which creates global warming and doesn’t add any value as well. However, in this regard, the same gas is being utilized to mine BTC, which means it’s adding value, plus it reduces CO2 emissions by 60% compared to flaring.

Exxon is benefiting a lot from this and is planning to implement it in Alaska, Nigeria, Argentina, Guyana, and Germany. Their spokeswoman told Bloomberg, “We continuously evaluate emerging technologies aimed at reducing flaring volumes across our operations.” This is what Micahel Saylor meant when he said Bitcoin could take advantage of wasted energy resources globally.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Firm is a global oil and gas corporation based in Irving, Texas. It was founded on November 30, 1999, when Exxon (originally the Standard Oil Company of New Jersey) and Mobil merged to form the largest direct descendent of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil (formerly the Standard Oil Company of New York). Exxon, Mobil, Esso, and ExxonMobil Chemical are the company’s main brands.

