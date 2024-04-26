In a surprising turn of events, Blinkit, the quick commerce startup acquired by Zomato in 2022, has emerged as the most valuable division within the company, surpassing the valuation of Zomato’s core food delivery business. Goldman Sachs analysts have upgraded Blinkit’s valuation to a staggering $13 billion, attributing its growth to improved performance, higher gross order value (GOV), and a promising market potential in the burgeoning quick commerce sector.

From Albatross to Asset: Blinkit’s Transformation

Once viewed as a burden on Zomato’s balance sheet, Blinkit has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving into the company’s largest division. Initially met with skepticism by investors, Zomato’s acquisition of Blinkit has proven to be a strategic move, with Blinkit now leading the charge in reshaping Zomato’s valuation landscape. The swift turnaround underscores the resilience and adaptability of Blinkit’s business model in the competitive quick commerce landscape.

Blinkit’s Meteoric Valuation Surge

Since its acquisition for $568 million in 2022, Blinkit’s implied valuation has skyrocketed to $13 billion, marking a staggering six-fold increase on a year-on-year basis. Goldman Sachs’ revised valuation reflects Blinkit’s substantial growth trajectory and its pivotal role in driving Zomato’s overall market capitalization. With a per-share implied value surpassing that of Zomato’s food delivery segment, Blinkit has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of Zomato’s future growth strategy.

The Methodology Behind Blinkit’s Valuation

Goldman Sachs utilizes the sum of the parts (SOTP) methodology to assess Blinkit’s valuation within the broader context of Zomato’s business ecosystem. By evaluating each business segment separately and aggregating their values, analysts gain insights into the relative contributions of Blinkit and other divisions to Zomato’s overall market capitalization. Blinkit’s dominant position within the SOTP framework underscores its significance in driving Zomato’s market value.

Factors Driving Blinkit’s Valuation Growth

The upward revision of Blinkit’s valuation by Goldman Sachs is attributed to several key factors, including higher gross order value (GOV) estimates, improved industry structure, and a larger market potential for quick commerce. Blinkit’s GOV, tracking around 50% higher than previous estimates, reflects its strong performance and growing market share in the quick commerce space. Furthermore, analyses of the total addressable market (TAM) suggest significant growth opportunities for Blinkit in both grocery and non-grocery sectors.

The emergence of quick commerce platforms represents a transformative opportunity in the Indian retail landscape. With operations currently spanning less than 30 cities, quick commerce companies have the potential to expand to 40-50 cities, tapping into a $150 billion TAM for grocery and non-grocery items. Blinkit, positioned at the forefront of this industry evolution, stands to capture a sizable share of the online grocery market, estimated at $11 billion in FY24.

Goldman Sachs’ bullish outlook for Blinkit underscores the company’s potential to sustain its growth momentum in the coming years. As quick commerce continues to gain traction and redefine consumer expectations, Blinkit is poised to capitalize on this trend by offering a compelling balance between pricing and delivery times. With a projected share of around 70% of India’s online grocery market, Blinkit is well-positioned to drive Zomato’s future success and solidify its position as a leader in the quick commerce revolution.

Blinkit’s ascent to becoming Zomato’s most valuable division marks a significant milestone in the company’s evolution. From a troubled acquisition to a transformative force within Zomato’s business ecosystem, Blinkit’s journey exemplifies the power of innovation and adaptability in the dynamic world of quick commerce. As Zomato continues to navigate the evolving retail landscape, Blinkit’s success serves as a testament to the company’s strategic vision and its commitment to unlocking value in emerging markets.