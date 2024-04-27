In a significant move to combat the illicit trafficking of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bill Cassidy have jointly penned a letter to the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Their letter expresses deep concern about the alleged use of cryptocurrencies to facilitate these abhorrent activities.

According to recent reports from various agencies, crypto is the “payment of choice” for child sexual abuse. Senators Warren and Cassidy highlighted the anonymity provided by cryptocurrencies, which they argue has enabled the swift movement of payments for CSAM into the crypto realm. They pointed to a January 2024 report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, which identifies cryptocurrency-based sales of CSAM as a “growing problem.” According to the report, virtual currency has become the preferred payment method for buyers and sellers of commercial child sexual abuse content.

Findings and Concerns

The senators referred to troubling findings from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a part of the Department of the Treasury, which revealed thousands of suspicious activity reports linked to online child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offences involving Bitcoin. These reports identified over 1,800 unique Bitcoin wallet addresses associated with suspected offences, with CSAM being specifically mentioned in 95% of the cases.

Senators Warren and Cassidy emphasised the need for accountability and action. While acknowledging the crucial role played by Homeland Security investigators in indicting individuals involved in illicit activities funded by Bitcoin, they noted an apparent increase in the use of cryptocurrency in CSAM’s illicit trade.

Challenges and Questions

Crypto is the “payment of choice” for child sexual abuse, and this has raised serious concerns among lawmakers. The legislators posed a series of questions to the DOJ and DHS, seeking clarification on their assessment of cryptocurrency’s role in facilitating CSAM, the sophistication of CSAM sellers, and the challenges posed by the use of crypto as payment in these crimes. They also inquired about the agencies’ strategies to combat CSAM sellers’ use of cryptocurrency, privacy coins, and obfuscation methods.

Senator Warren’s previous efforts include introducing the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, a bipartisan bill to counter illegal activities and misuse of digital currencies. The bill seeks to bring the digital asset ecosystem into greater compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks.

The joint effort by Senators Warren and Cassidy underscores the growing concern among lawmakers regarding the misuse of cryptocurrencies in facilitating heinous crimes like child sexual abuse. Their letter signals a call to action for regulatory agencies to address these challenges effectively.

Growing Concerns

