Goldman Sachs executive moves to Coinbase: Here’s why?

Goldman Sachs is one of the largest leading investment banking firms in the US, but still, its 16-year old executive moves to Coinbase. The executive said that it’s time to embrace the crypto economy. This could very well be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of the next digital revolution, he further added. So, it seems that the banking firm hasn’t been doing much on the crypto side, pushing employees away.

Goldman Sachs executive moves to Coinbase

When we talk about the executive, it’s not just some employee who suddenly decided to quit their current job and move to the next one. He is the managing director of the global co-head operations for Global Markets. His name is Roger Barlett, and he has been in this position for a year. Prior to that, Roger was the global head of operations for equities for 5 years.

Seeing all that experience, moving to Coinbase is certainly going to be beneficial for the exchange. Roger announced on Linkedin that he is going to run the global financial operations of the platform. His passion lies in the crypto sector, so he wants to do something about it with his experience at Goldman Sachs.

Roger considers this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which makes a lot of sense. Crypto has just started to take off, and there are really very few people who understand the depth of the technology. Therefore, the digital revolution that many are envisioning with crypto is just beginning, and to contribute to that is a big deal.

About Coinbase

Coinbase Global, Inc., also known as Coinbase, is a cryptocurrency trading platform based in the United States. Brian Armstrong, a former Airbnb engineer, and Fred Ehrsam launched the firm in 2012. It is a remote-first company with no physical headquarters and was the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States by trading volume as of March 2021.

Coinbase went public on the Nasdaq market via a direct listing on April 14, 2021. They currently have over 89 million verified members and are active in over 100 countries. The quarterly trading volume of Coinbase is over $500 billion.

What are your thoughts as 16-year old Goldman Sachs executive moves to Coinbase? And do you think more employees will move away from traditional firms to crypto-focused companies in the future?

