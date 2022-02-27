Russia using crypto to avoid sanctions could pose regulatory risks, warns analysts. Since they have waged war on Ukraine, many nations are putting sanctions on Russia to undermine the act. There have also been reports that Russia might be banned from the SWIFT payments system. All this could make Russia evade sanctions by using crypto. And analysts say that this could reduce political support of crypto in the U.S. and increase regulatory risks.

Regulatory risks

All problems might arise if there is a ban on Russia from using the SWIFT global interbank system. This could push Putin to use cryptocurrencies to evade sanctions. It would not be something that the U.S. or any other nation appreciates. And therefore, the support for crypto in those nations might be at risk, and regulatory pressure might mount on. There will again be comparisons drawn where crypto is used for wrong activities. The U.S. might bring laws that could seriously affect the crypto economy in such a case.

But it won’t be very easy for Russia as well. There have also been reports where some are saying that the dollar-dominated global trade system will make it difficult for Russia to use crypto to evade the SWIFT system. Since there is a conversion to dollar required when paying in crypto, it could be traced back ultimately. Things will look positive for the crypto economy if Russia is unable to utilize it to evade sanctions.

The government just wants ways to make sure that the sanctions are not being evaded. And in case the crypto exchanges are able to help in that, then the authorities will be in support. A Cowen analyst even said that this could be the time when authorities decide how crypto will be treated.

It’s not just the U.S.

The things we talked about are applicable to other nations as well, including the U.K., E.U., and Asian countries. All of the governments will have a close look at crypto and see if Russia is using it to evade sanctions. So, this one thing can decide the fate of crypto globally. In fact, the treasury department of the U.S. said, “We are mindful of the risk that, if left unchecked, these digital assets and payments systems could harm the efficacy of our sanctions.”

What are your thoughts as analysts predict Russia could be using crypto to avoid sanctions? And do you think this could have a serious impact on the crypto economy? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Goldman Sachs executive moves to Coinbase: Here’s why?