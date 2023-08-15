The economists at the multinational investment bank, Goldman Sachs, expects the feds to start cutting interest rates from Q2 2024. Goldman stated that although “we are pencilling in 25 basis points of cuts per quarter, we are uncertain about the pace.” A rate cut in the second quarter of 2024 is predicted by several others too. For instance, Bank of America stated in June that it anticipates the Fed to begin lowering interest rates in May of the next year.

The Goldman economists believe that the Fed won’t increase interest rates at its upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next month, which will determine whether or not there will be additional rate hikes. At their November meeting, Federal Reserve policymakers are anticipated to determine “that the core inflation trend has slowed enough to make a final hike unnecessary.” The benchmark interest rate has reached its highest level since 2001 because of the Fed’s strong campaign to fight inflation, which has pushed it to between 5.25% and 5.5%.

A major decision!

Global markets have begun to speculate when the Federal Reserve would drop interest rates next as it nears the conclusion of the current cycle of tightening policy as interest rates stabilise and inflation slows. Major international banks and institutions have already begun to make predictions regarding the direction of US interest rates and the ideal time to introduce laxer regulations.

The Federal Reserve is battling to control inflation amid concerns that the US economy is becoming more shaky, according to Goldman Sachs, which believes that relief from rate cuts won’t arrive until the second quarter of next year. According to a paper published on Sunday and led by the bank’s chief economist Jan Hatzius, the first rate cut from the Fed, which might occur in May 2024, is anticipated to be 0.25 percentage points, but the pace of rate drops after that is still unknown. The most recent CPI report indicates that inflation was 3.2% in July. Even while that figure represents a sharp decline from the inflation high water mark of 9.1% in June 2022, it is still below the Fed’s desired inflation rate of 2%.

Goldman Sachs now anticipates that interest rates will eventually settle near 3.25%, whereas Fed officials recently increased their target interest rate range from 5.25% to 5.75%. The US investment bank anticipates that the Fed will decide against raising interest rates in November, rather than in September because the rate of inflation has sufficiently lowered.

The massive investment company forecasts that the Fed will reduce rates by 25 basis points quarterly, despite being “uncertain about the pace” of such reductions in 2024. The fund’s rate should eventually stabilise around 3-3.25%, which is higher than the FOMC’s median longer run dot of 2.5%.” According to a recent New York Fed blog post, Fed officials may decide that the short-run neutral rate is elevated, raising their longer-run dots if the economy continues to be robust and the fund’s rate is substantially higher, the strategists added. This is indeed considered to be a very big step taken.

Goldman Sachs expects the feds to start cutting interest rates. The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee is anticipated to decide at its November meeting that “the core inflation trend has slowed enough to make a final hike unnecessary” instead of raising interest rates next month. “We also see a high risk that the FOMC will keep steady because normalisation is not a particularly urgent justification for reduction.,” the economists at Goldman Sachs wrote. Despite being unsure about the pace, we are pencilling in 25 basis points of reduction every quarter.

Also Read: SBF used customer funds for political donations.

Comments

comments