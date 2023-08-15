How To Get Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

For all the Shiny Hunters out there, discovering the secrets of obtaining the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet is a must. These prized Shiny Pokémon, known for their distinct colors, add a thrilling element to the adventure. In a departure from the past, where finding these rarities was a game of chance, the worlds of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet now allow players to actively seek out these unique creatures in the overworld. But how can one increase the chances of encountering them? The answer lies in the elusive Shiny Charm.

Shiny Pokémon are like the hidden gems of the Pokémon world – they sport colors that make them stand out from their regular counterparts. These rare finds can emerge from the wild or hatch from Eggs, holding the promise of excitement for trainers. Similar to the mechanics introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet wave goodbye to the randomness of encountering and capturing Pokémon. Instead, these charming titles let Shiny Pokémon roam the overworld, waiting to be spotted by vigilant trainers.

While the odds of discovering Shiny Pokémon remain scarce, seasoned trainers can take steps to enhance their likelihood of encountering them. The ultimate tool for this task is the Shiny Charm. This coveted item slices the chances of finding Shiny Pokémon in half, making their appearance a less daunting quest. But, as always, great rewards come with great challenges. Acquiring the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet presents a formidable task.

Where the Shiny Charm Awaits:

In the lands of Scarlet and Violet, the key to obtaining the Shiny Charm lies in the hands of Jacq, the biology instructor at Naranja Academy in Scarlet and Uva Academy in Violet. The grand requirement for this treasure is to complete the entire Pokedex, capturing every single Pokémon residing in Paldea. It’s not about merely spotting these creatures; they must be captured and documented in your Pokedex. For Pokémon aficionados, this might ring a bell, as the path to the Shiny Charm in previous games required completing specific Pokedexes as well.

As you catch Pokémon, their data finds a home in your trusty Pokedex app. A simple press of a button lets you peruse the creatures you’ve encountered or captured. Further rewards await diligent trainers as they rack up caught Pokémon – for instance, catching 90 critters unlocks a batch of 10 Nest Balls. Here’s a concise guide on securing the Shiny Charm:

Catch all 400 Pokémon, including version-exclusive and trade-evolution Pokémon. Return to Naranja Academy in Scarlet or Uva Academy in Violet. Seek out the Biology Lab and have a chat with Jacq to claim your Shiny Charm.

Boosting Odds with the Shiny Charm:

The base odds of encountering a Shiny Pokémon in the wild or hatching one from an Egg are set at 1 in 4096. With the Shiny Charm by your side, this probability significantly improves, making it 1 in 2044. The best part? There’s no intricate process to activate this charm – just ensure it resides in your bag.

Whether you’re exploring the wilderness or nurturing Pokémon Eggs, the charm’s effects apply. To further heighten your chances of adding a Shiny Pokémon to your collection, consider these strategies:

Power-Up with Sandwiches:

After you’ve ventured into the postgame realm, the realm of 5-Star Tera Raid Battles opens its gates. Progressing through postgame tournaments unlocks even more potent 6-Star Tera Raids. Participating in these battles presents an opportunity to receive Herba Mysticas, which can boost your raid rewards when consumed in the Raid Power Meal. By concocting a sandwich containing at least two Herba Mystica, you activate the Sparkling Power Meal Effect. The outcome hinges on the sandwich’s ingredients, determining the type of Pokémon generated. Herba Mystica can also be added during picnics in Creative Mode. With the charm in tow, the Sparkling Power’s influence makes finding a Shiny Pokémon a 1 in 683 chance, down from the standard 1 in 1024.

The Masuda Method:

The Masuda Method, a tried-and-true breeding technique, calls for pairing Pokémon from different language games. This can be achieved through online trading or by transferring them from one language-specific save to another via Pokémon HOME. In the spring of 2023, Pokémon HOME will support transfers between different languages and the Scarlet/Violet games. Employing this method with the Shiny Charm advances the odds to 1 in 512.

Seize Mass Outbreaks:

Every day at the stroke of midnight, Paldea witnesses the rise of Mass Outbreaks. These events bring forth a multitude of the same species in a particular area. Identified by a “red aura” around the Pokémon icon on the map, Mass Outbreaks offer a shot at Shiny Pokémon, especially if you apply the Sparkling Power Meal Effect. By assessing the map and setting up a picnic with the correct meal effect, you increase your odds even further. With the Shiny Charm and Sparkling Power, the odds can drop to 1 in 512 or 1 in 585, depending on the quantity of Pokémon in the outbreak.

Spotting Shiny Treasures:

Unlike the gleaming and melodious entrances of Shiny Pokémon in Legends: Arceus, identifying them in Scarlet and Violet is trickier. No sparkling or chiming announces their arrival, making the quest for these special creatures a keen-eyed endeavor. For instance, smaller Pokémon like Smoliv or Foongus might be even harder to distinguish. If you’re uncertain about a Pokémon’s Shiny status, let your Pokémon spring into action through Auto Battle, allowing the game to confirm the rarity.

As you embark on the quest for the Shiny Charm and the thrill of encountering Shiny Pokémon, remember that perseverance is your most valuable asset. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are teeming with hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Armed with these strategies, your journey towards a radiant collection of Shiny Pokémon becomes an adventure worth savoring.

