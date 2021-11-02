Goldman Sachs predicts an $8k target for Ethereum in 2021

Goldman Sachs predicts an $8k target for Ethereum by 2021 end as the market starts to rally. Ethereum has already made a new ATH like Bitcoin and is on the verge of price discovery. If that happens $5,000 to $6,000 will become very attainable. At the same time, we should note that even the most conservative analysts have predicted a higher price than $8,000 for Ethereum. So, Goldman Sachs’ price target is very achievable.

The reason behind this target

Goldman Sachs didn’t just give the target because they saw the market rallying, they have solid reasoning behind it. In a research note, to the bank’s managing director the firm has informed that ETH could hit $8k by year-end. And this is because the crypto has traded with the inflation line. At present inflation has peaked and breaking even with that will push the price.

The analysts also added that it has tracked inflation markets and that is likely reflecting the pro-cyclical nature of the network-based asset. And the fact that there has been a new ATH with a narrowing wedge pattern either shows exhaustion or the beginning of a new rally. Even the RSI looks good and doesn’t point out that the market is not overbought. All this combined with historical price performances the $8k price target for ETH is very likely.

Why even higher is possible?

We are already in November and the prices of altcoins have started to pump. Polkadot made an all-time high above $50 yesterday and other coins have increased in price too. We should note that Ethereum’s price target is easy to achieve because of its lowering supply, increasing demand, and the market rally. In the last 30 days, it has been up by 30% and that is considering when the market was still a little dodgy. But this time around, everything seems ready for a new rally, and doubling in 2 months is not going to be much difficult.

It will be important that Bitcoin continues to go up slowly with the volatility being low and $60k holding as crucial support.

What are your thoughts as Goldman Sachs predicts an $8k target for Ethereum? And do you think we will get there by the end of the year? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Squid Game crypto investors lost millions as developers run away