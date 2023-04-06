Good News for Android Users: Google to Mandate Deletion of Accounts and Data by Apps

Great news for Android users! Google has just announced a new policy for apps on the Play Store. Soon, all Android apps will be required to allow users to quickly delete their accounts and the associated data within and on the web.

This move aims to empower users to have greater control over their data and privacy. It will also help build trust in the apps and the Play Store. Moreover, this new policy will offer more flexibility to users. You can delete only specific data without having to erase your account.

One of the best things about this new policy is that you won’t have to reinstall an app to get rid of your information. With the web requirement, you can quickly delete your data even if you no longer have the app on your device. This is a huge win for user convenience and data privacy.

In short, Google’s new mandate for account and data deletion is a significant step towards improving the user experience and ensuring that users have full control over their personal information.

Google and Apple are taking steps to empower users

Google’s new account and data deletion policy will be implemented in stages, giving creators ample time to adjust. App creators have until December 7th to answer questions about data deletion in their app’s safety form, and store listings will start showing the changes in early 2024. Developers can file for an extension until May 31st of next year.

These changes respond to growing concerns about privacy violations and data breaches, which can severely affect users. By mandating easy deletion of accounts and associated data, Google and Apple are working to ensure that users have greater control over their personal information and can safeguard their privacy.

This new policy will benefit users in several ways. It will make deleting accounts and sensitive data easier when they stop using an app without worrying about privacy violations or data breaches. Additionally, it will provide users with more flexibility, allowing them to delete specific data without erasing their entire account.

FTC has concerns more about financial control than privacy

This new policy for account and data deletion by Google and Apple is part of a broader trend towards greater user control and privacy protection. Regulators like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are also pushing for similar changes. The FTC has proposed new rules requiring apps to offer easy ways to cancel subscriptions and memberships, giving users greater control over their finances and preventing unwanted charges.

While the FTC focuses more on financial control than privacy, the message to app makers is clear: users want more control over their accounts and personal information. By mandating accessible reports and data deletion, Google and Apple are meeting user demand and proactively addressing privacy and data breach concerns.