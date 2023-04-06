Walmart plans to build its own “coast-to-coast” EV fast-charging network by 2030

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, plans to build its own coast-to-coast EV fast-charging network by 2030. With that, the customers can avail of the features of EV charging at an affordable price. As the automotive industry increasingly shifts toward fully electric, zero-emission vehicles, businesses are also adjusting to this transition. Cox Automotive data reveals that even though total vehicle sales in the US decreased by 8% last year, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) grew by 65%, accounting for 5.8% of all new car sales in the US. This indicates that consumers are becoming more interested in EVs and are making a conscious effort to move away from traditional gasoline-powered cars. As a result, businesses are likely to continue adapting to meet the growing demand for EVs and support the transition to a more sustainable future.

The number of electric vehicles on the road is expected to continue rising, with the US aiming to achieve a 50% EV sales share by 2030, supported by several initiatives to accelerate the transition. One such initiative is the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed in August last year and provides up to $7,500 in tax credits to EV buyers based on the source and assembly of the vehicle’s materials.

US EV market

Moreover, the NEVI Formula Program has made $5 billion available over the next five years to establish a nationwide EV charging network in the US, further promoting the adoption of electric vehicles. Walmart has already partnered with Electrify America to install nearly 1,300 EV fast-charging stations across more than 280 retail locations in the US and aims to create a coast-to-coast network across thousands of Walmart and Sam’s Club stores by 2030.

With Walmart stores or clubs located within 10 miles of roughly 90% of Americans, the EV fast-charging network will help increase access to affordable charging solutions, supporting the growth of EV demand and reducing barriers to entry for potential buyers. As such, these initiatives represent significant steps toward creating a more sustainable and accessible electric vehicle ecosystem in the US.

As part of its commitment to achieving zero emissions by 2040, Walmart is taking steps to transform its business and supply chains to be more environmentally conscious. To reduce emissions from its fleet, the big-box retailer plans to purchase zero-emission electric vehicles from General Motors’ BrightDrop and electric vehicle startup Canoo. This initiative complements Walmart’s latest efforts to establish a nationwide EV charging network, as the company aims to promote affordable charging solutions and increase access to EV charging stations. By adopting sustainable practices and investing in green technology, Walmart is making strides toward its goal of becoming a more eco-friendly and sustainable company.