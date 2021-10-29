Goodbye ‘Facebook Inc.’, welcome ‘Meta’

Facebook Inc., also known as the social media conglomerate will no longer be tagged as a social media company. Yes, Facebook is rebranding itself and the company will now be known as ‘Meta’. Facebook Inc. has decided to change its name in order to distinguish itself from the social media identity, as it has now moved on to doing much larger things related to Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and the ‘metaverse’, and with this change of name, the company is pinning itself for the future.

Facebook is one of the most popular technology companies and everyone knows about the history of Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg. As easy as it may sound, it is sad that the legacy name of the company is now changing, but there are a lot of new things to look up to as Zuckerberg promised in the virtual keynote for the company’s connect event.

“Our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can’t possibly represent everything that we’re doing today, let alone in the future,” Zuckerberg said. “From now on, we’re going to be metaverse-first, not Facebook first,” says Zuckerberg.

In addition to this, Facebook has also mentioned that the corporate structure of the company will remain the same, and the existing social media platforms- Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger will have no impact after the name change. It is only the name “Facebook Inc.” that is changing to ‘Meta’ to become the holding company for all these platforms.

The Facebook stock market ticker will also be changed from FB to MVRS starting in December.

Meta is no longer a social media company, it is a metaverse company that is looking upon the future, creating a new brand identity. Zuckerberg is still explaining and defining what a metaverse is and how it can revolutionise social networks forever. However, there are many people that will only get to understand the technology when it finally comes out for the public.

Nevertheless, the name change comes during a time when the company certainly wished it never existed. Ever since former Facebook employees filed formal complaints against Facebook, especially whistleblower Frances Haugen, the company has lost its social media conglomerate reputation and is battling hard to keep its head high. The new name might bring a new reputation for the company in the peoples’ eyes.

Anyhow, it is not just the name that is changing, Facebook also changes its iconic Thumbs Up logo to a more 3D optimized logo of ‘Meta’ which is reportedly designed to be experienced from different perspectives and interacted with.