Goodbye, typos! Twitter Introduces an Edit Button.

Put an end to typos and grammatical errors! Say goodbye to fat-fingered autocorrect errors and textual anguish! Twitter is getting an edit button.

On Thursday, following numerous requests from many of its more than 237 million users, some people will be able to click a button on the social media service to amend a tweet after it has been sent. They’ve only been clamouring for that ability for about 15 years, nine months, and 22 days.

Since Twitter’s inception in 2006, the fundamentals of using it have remained simple and consistent: you write a tweet, post it, and then deal with the consequences. On the timetable, there were no rollbacks.

That makes the edit button the most significant change to the social media service since 2017, when Twitter expanded the character limit for messages from 140 to 280.

Because of Twitter’s commitment to first draughts, it has become a hotspot for online brawls and heated takes. However, users have frequently regretted their choice of words or discovered a typo shortly after tweeting. As Twitter expanded from a specialised service to a global platform, more users began to request the ability to modify their posts. They were upset. They pleaded. They were enraged. Some people made errors in their tweets and asked for an edit option to repair them.

Even Elon Musk, the billionaire who is debating whether to proceed with a $44 billion proposal to acquire Twitter, appears to support an edit button.