Google is making moves in the AI race with a significant leadership change at its consumer AI division. Sissie Hsiao, who led Google’s AI chatbot efforts from Bard to Gemini, is stepping down. Taking her place is Josh Woodward, the head of Google Labs, who oversaw NotebookLM, a popular tool that transforms text into podcast-like conversations.

This leadership shuffle signals an important shift in the AI landscape. Whereas the first phase of the AI race was about constructing robust base models, the fight now is about constructing useful, user-oriented products that surround those models. It is not just about having the smartest AI – it is about getting that AI into the hands of ordinary consumers and making it useful.

Hsiao, a 19-year Google veteran, played a crucial role during a challenging transition period. When ChatGPT burst onto the scene, Google had to rapidly accelerate its AI rollout plans.

Google’s Plan to Conquer the AI Chatbot Arena with Gemini

Despite having pioneered much of the transformer-based architecture that powers today’s large language models, Google had kept its chatbot experiments mostly under wraps due to concerns about unpredictability.

The rushed deployment came with growing pains. Bard was criticized for “hallucinations” (generating false information), and Gemini’s image generation tool became controversial when it produced historically inaccurate images, inserting women and people of color into depictions of Vikings, Nazis, and even the Pope.

But Google quickly recovered from these early missteps. Just last week, Gemini 2.5 outperformed AI benchmarks held by competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic, taking the lead in Chatbot Arena, where users vote on their favorite large language model responses.

Meanwhile, Woodward’s Google Labs team has been busy creating rapid prototypes of new consumer AI products. NotebookLM emerged as a standout success, allowing users to upload text documents and transform them into engaging, podcast-style discussions between AI hosts. His team also developed Project Mariner, an AI agent that can navigate the web, control the Chrome browser, and perform autonomous actions like completing forms.

Google Bets on Product Innovation to Drive Gemini’s Success

By putting Woodward in charge of Gemini, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis is betting that Woodward’s product innovation skills will help translate Google’s impressive research capabilities into compelling user experiences.

Google’s early decision to build Gemini as a “natively multimodal” app – training it on various types of media beyond just text – initially slowed its progress but is now paying dividends. The recent launch of Gemini Robotics demonstrates how multimodal models may be the path toward better AI reasoning capabilities.

The transition represents Google’s evolution from emergency response mode to strategic product development. While Hsiao provided stability during the initial scramble to catch up with competitors, Woodward’s appointment suggests Google is ready to experiment more boldly with consumer applications of its AI technology.

Google also benefits from vertical integration with its custom AI chips, which could reduce inference costs that have made some innovative ideas financially impractical to implement.

As the AI race enters this new phase, success will likely come to companies that can pair powerful models with intuitive interfaces and solve real problems for users. Google is positioning itself to compete not just on the technical merits of its AI, but on how effectively it can package that intelligence into products people actually want to use.