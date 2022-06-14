Google-backed company Nothing will soon start manufacturing its smartphones in India

Nothing Phone, a Google-backed technology business, said on Monday that it will now manufacture all of its handsets in India.

While verifying the announcement, Manu Sharma, the business’s vice president in India and general manager, stated that the company opted to manufacture the smartphones in India to suit domestic demand. On the other hand, the phone battery will be imported from China.

Nothing Phone (1) will be manufactured in India

Nothing phone (1) is the actual star of the company’s journey, according to Sharma, and they can’t think of a better idea and approach to build up their firm in India, which is renowned as one of the world’s largest smartphone marketplaces.

A senior corporate executive informed the media that the corporation had already begun its strategy and that phones were being made in Tamil Nadu.

In addition to providing technical support for their future Nothing phone (1), the firm chose to increase its customer assistance in the region by creating over 270 authorized service centers in over 250 locations.

Meanwhile, the company, selling audio gadgets ear (1) in India, is preparing to debut its much-anticipated smartphone, dubbed Nothing Phone 1.

The phone will be unveiled on July 12 during a virtual event dubbed Return to Instinct. It will begin at 8.30 p.m. IST. Customers interested in watching the live-streamed company’s official YouTube channel can do so.

Specification details for Nothing Phone (1)

According to reports, the smartphone will come with the most recent and upgraded chipset, giving customers a smooth and lag-free experience when using any intensive applications. The phone is also expected to enable 45W rapid charging, which again will offer the smartphone with lengthy battery life.

Nothing Phone (1) Hype

The brand appears to be building anticipation for the product debut by disclosing the item in parts and pieces. What’s more intriguing is that the brand has verified some of the key characteristics of the Nothing Phone (1).

The hype train around the Nothing Phone (1) is fueled in large part by the notion that the phone will appear dramatically different from any other smartphone on the market.

However, based on the teaser photographs released in a subtle but promotional manner, Nothing Phone (1) may resemble an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 13 with a flat metal frame and a glass back panel. So, not much of a surprise, at least in terms of form.

The firm is now showcasing the real smartphone design in a novel approach. The business is releasing images of the phone in installments, making it feel almost like a jigsaw piece. We now only know that the Nothing Phone (1) will have a semi-transparent rear panel.

When a firm is about to release its first smartphone, it is critical to tease the product every now and then. While the excitement is nice, it can raise expectations of the product, which sometimes leads to disappointment.

It’s fantastic if the actual product meets the audience’s expectations, and a player constantly maintains the playing field competitive and keeps the other OEMs on their toes, pushing them to develop and innovate in order to be competitive.