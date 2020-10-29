Google changes classic Gmail logo after 7 years and users are not happy

Finally, the time has come for the iconic Gmail envelope to go away as Google has just revealed the new design of the logo that is making the free mailing service platform look very much in line with the company’s other range of products.

The new Gmail logo is a sole M that is being made up of some predominant red, small touch of yellow, blue, and green colors that comprises the identity of Google. Moreover, according to the report by Fast Company, it seems like people are not happy with the envelope being replaced.

Moreover, there have been opinions coming from the users that have helped Google to understand how the envelope was not a very critical design element, and therefore we can expect the design team to do more tweaks in the coming days, along with adding some of the traditional color palettes to the M as well.

Now, if you put the logos of all the products of Google side by side, then you would not see a major difference between Google Photos, Gmail, Google Maps, and Chrome in terms of material design theme and visual unity. To make things look even much more identical, Google has also changed the looks of Docs, Calendar, Meet, and sheets logos just to make sure that all the associated tools complement well with the new logo of Gmail itself.

Users not happy