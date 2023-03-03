Google Chrome Incognito Mode Users Lose Appeal to Pursue $5 Billion in Damages Over Data Collection

As per Reuters, attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that the lower court ruling in December denying the class certification on the damages “sounds the ‘death knell’ for many users’ damages claims who lack the means to individually litigate this case.”

The plaintiffs are still left with the option to revive their monetary damages in the case, when there is a final judgement. A jury trial is set for November this year.

On Wednesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco rejected the plaintiffs’ bid to appeal a lower court decision last year that denied class-action status for money damages claims against Google.