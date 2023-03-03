Software firm Thoughtworks lays off nearly 500 employees

Thoughtworks has become the most recent tech company to join the ongoing trend of laying off employees amid the global economic slowdown.

The software consultancy firm slacked off about 4 per cent of its entire global workforce — approximately 500 employees — a figure that the company did not deny when asked for comment on Wednesday. According to TechCrunch, the company initially informed its impacted employees about the decision on Tuesday, and the layoffs will continue in the coming days.

In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, Thoughtworks global public relations head Linda Horiuchi said, “We confirm that we have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by about four percent globally. We did not make this decision lightly and regret that we had to say goodbye to some talented and passionate Thoughtworkers. These changes were necessary to support the future growth of our business.”

The software firm is home to more than 12,500 employees across 18 countries in five different continents, including the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The company also has a significant presence in India, though the spokesperson confirmed to the media that the move did not constitute of any layoffs in the country.

In the beginning of this week, Thoughtworks reported an 8.3 per cent year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue compared to the same period in 2022, totaling more than $310 million. This revenue growth also contributed to the company’s net income of $16.1 million in the fourth quarter, an improvement from its loss of almost $17 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The Chicago-headquartered company also estimated to generate revenue between $303 million and $305 million in the current quarter and anticipated a year-over-year growth in revenue of between 0.5% and 2.5% for the overall year.

On Wednesday, Thoughtworks was trading at $7.34 per share with a market cap of $2.29 billion.