Who is Rajiv Jain? The Mastermind Behind Adani’s Rs 15,446 crore Share Sale

Although the Adani Group promoter has successfully raised Rs 15,446 crore through a share sale, the talk of the town is the buyer Rajiv Jain, who is the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of GQG Partners.

He founded GQG Partners in 2016 and has been awarded the Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year (Global Equities) for 2023. Jain has over 23 years of investment experience, and he is widely acclaimed for his expertise in identifying bargain buys in equities. He invests most of his personal wealth in GQG’s funds and has a majority stake in the company.

GQG manages over $88 billion in assets for over 800 entities, and its investment approach focuses on investing in companies that are expected to be successful over the next five years and beyond. Jain typically invests in 40-50 large-cap stocks in his international fund, compared to the benchmark’s more than 2,000 companies.

Rajiv Jain’s US fund has a portfolio of fewer than 30 stocks, which is a much smaller number than the S&P index, which has over 500 stocks. Two tobacco companies, British American Tobacco and Philip Morris International, are among the top 10 holdings in the international fund’s portfolio, and together they represent almost 10% of the total portfolio.

Rajiv Jain’s investment approach in India

Jain’s top Indian shareholdings include ITC, HDFC, RIL, ICICI Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel.

Jain is recognized as Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year in 2012, and before starting GQG, he was the co-chief executive officer and chief investment officer and head of equities at Vontobel Asset Management. When he left Vontobel, the Emerging Market Fund returned a total of 70 percent in 10 years, more than double the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Rajiv Jain’s success as an investor is due to his extensive experience and ability to identify opportunities in the equity market. He has a unique investment approach that focuses on forward-looking quality, which enables him to invest in companies that are expected to perform well in the future.

Jain’s investment philosophy has been successful, as he has managed to grow GQG Partners to manage over $88 billion in assets, and the company has been recognized for its outstanding performance in the investment industry.

Jain’s investment strategy involves investing in a select number of large-cap stocks that he believes will perform well over the next five years and beyond. He prefers to invest in companies that have a competitive advantage in their respective industries, strong financials, and a solid management team. Jain’s approach is in contrast to the traditional investment approach that focuses on value and growth.

Jain’s success is not only limited to his investment strategy. He has also shown that he is committed to the long-term growth of his company, GQG Partners. He pledged to invest 95% of the proceeds from the company’s IPO in Australia in 2021 and keep the money invested for seven years. This demonstrates Jain’s confidence in the company’s ability to perform well over the long-term.