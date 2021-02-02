Google Chrome update – Tab Groups and Grid Layout for Android

Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers in the world. It has over 3 Billion users as of 2020. With the WebKit engines, Chrome is one of the fastest browsers in the web browsing market.

Since its inception in 2008, Chrome is constantly getting better, faster, and user-friendly due to Google’s regular updates. In the year 2021, Google has released the latest Chrome version, which is also known as the “Chrome 88”.

Tab Groups –

Google Chrome introduced the tab support for the desktop version a while ago. This feature allows users to organize their tabs efficiently, especially if you’re like me, who has a habit of keeping multiple tabs open.

In 2019, it was reported that Google Chrome was testing the same for the Android version. And now, finally, we get to see this feature in action. You will also see a tab switcher once you receive the update.

How to enable the new grid layout

According to Google, most users can now see the update by default, provided their Chrome is updated with the latest version.

But if you have updated and still can’t see the update, don’t worry. Here’s the solution for you –

Go to this link on your Chrome app – ‘chrome://flags/#enable-tab-grid-layout’

After enabling the new grid layout, you will have to restart the app to notify the new update.

How to group the tabs together

To make the best use of the feature, learn to organize the group tabs. It’s almost similar to how you group the apps in the Android Hom screen in a single folder. For example, remember how all the Google products are placed under a single folder? Yes, you can arrange your tabs the same way.

How to disable the grid layout and tab groups

There are chances that you will find the new update a bit more complicated, and that’s okay! You don’t need to panic. You can go back to the previous update any time you want, just by following this step. To disable the grid layout and tab groups, enter the link – ‘chrome://flags/#enable-tab-grid-layout’ and choose ‘Disabled’ in the menu.

Advantage of the new update

The new updates might seem a bit complicated at first. But the fact is, it is introduced to enhance the user’s productivity and allow them to work more efficiently. Moreover, this will also save their time while switching tabs.

For iOS users, the grid view feature has been available for a while now. This new update for Android users on Chrome 88 has already been available to users who got their recent Chrome 88 update, while some also are using it through a side-server. According to Google, it’ll soon become available to all Google Chrome users globally.